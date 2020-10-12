4 Anker Nebula projectors are on sale at all-time-low prices, starting at $245

Got a wall that's sitting around doing nothing? Point a projector at it and presto: Big-screen TV goodness. How big and how good? That depends on the projector, of course. Anker's Nebula lineup includes a variety of options, and right now four popular models are on sale for historic-low prices. (And it's not even Prime Day yet!)

Most of these models are entirely self-contained, with built-in speakers and batteries for cordless portability. Most also have onboard Android so you can stock up on streaming apps, though in my experience you're usually better off using a Roku or Fire TV streamer (which you can do thanks to HDMI inputs).

Anker This little guy would be suitable for a sleepover or some kind of impromptu movie night, where simply turning a wall into a movie screen is more important than big sound and HD viewing. The Nebula Apollo has a native resolution of 854x480, which is definitely on the low side -- but the kids won't mind.

Anker This "lunchbox" projector has a handy carrying strap up top, a native 720p resolution and dual 10-watt speakers. It also auto-focuses in just one second, great if you're not quite sure where to place the projector for optimal viewing and need to keep adjusting the position. The Nebula Mars II delivers 300 ANSI lumens, so it's a bit brighter than the two "capsule" projectors.

Anker The Capsule II resembles a soda can -- one that produces a 720p image as large as 100 inches. It supports USB-C charging and offers the same 1-second autofocus as the Mars II. Plus, you get the much-improved Android 9.0 UI (aka Android TV, now to be known as Google TV) instead of Android 7.1. Among other things, that adds support for Chromecast and voice controls.

Anker This is the big kahuna, the projector you build your home theater around. The Nebula Cosmos Max is a 4K HDR model with 360-degree Dolby Digital speakers, Android 9.0 and 1,500 ANSI lumens of brightness.

