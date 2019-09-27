Amazfit just unveiled a new smartwatch -- the GTR -- and the company may have several other models waiting in the wings. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that Best Buy is currently running a sale on four older Amazfit models: The Bip, the Stratos, the Verge and the Verge Lite. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Here's a hot take on each one:

This is the watch that put Amazfit on the map, and it's long been a personal favorite. With its always-on screen, exceptional battery life, heart-rate monitor and built-in GPS, it's no wonder CNET asked this question in its Amazfit Bip review: "Why can't more smartwatches be like this?" Read the Amazfit Bip review

Matthew Miller/ZDNet Originally $200, the Stratos never won as much attention as the Bip -- but it has a lot of fans. That's because in addition to all the usual fitness features, it offers a large, lovely display, a water-resistant design and even onboard storage for your music. Read ZDNet's Stratos review to learn more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Verge is essentially the Stratos' plastic cousin, offering most of the same features (including the sideload-able music storage), but with a slightly smaller screen encased in a plastic housing. It does have one extra perk not afforded by the Stratos: built-in Amazon Alexa. That feature relies on your phone, of course, but it's still pretty rare in any smartwatch, let alone one at this price. Read the Amazfit Verge review

Amazfit For exactly what you'd originally pay for the Bip, the Verge Lite offers a big, beautiful AMOLED screen and up to 20 days of battery life (roughly four times that of the standard Verge). It's a little lighter on overall fitness features, but still offers heart-rate monitoring and GPS. You don't get the onboard music storage or Alexa support. Still, for $80? That's pretty hard to beat.

