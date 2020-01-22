3D-printed gun appeal dismissed

Defense Distributed

The US Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit has shot down an attempt to revive a 2018 lawsuit about whether it's legal to publish the plans for 3D printing your own gun online. Filed Jan. 21 and reported earlier Wednesday by Austin American-Statesman, the case saw "Second Amendment advocates" push to publish their plans on how to 3D-print a firearm called the Liberator.

Non-profit company Defense Distributed, based in Texas, developed the Liberator plans but was blocked from publishing them online as federal regulations require the government's approval. The company sued the State Department, the Secretary of State and other senior State Department officials.

The State Department settled with the company, and the suit was voluntarily dismissed by Defense Distributed -- but then 19 US states and the District of Columbia stepped in, filing their own lawsuit to block the distribution of 3D-printed gun designs online. A Washington district court issued a restraining order and injunction against the State Department.

After voluntarily dismissing its own suit, the company was prevented from reopening it. The court this week found there is still no cause to reopen the case.

Defense Distributed didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.