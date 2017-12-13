3D-printed Christmas tree toppers celebrate Beyoncé, Hillary

Enlarge Image Women To Look Up To Limited

You're looking to do something a little unusual with your Christmas tree this year. You could go for a glowing Star Wars Death Star tree topper or Prince's face. Or you could top your tree with a 3D-printed angelic version of pop star Beyoncé, politician Hillary Clinton or tennis hero Serena Williams.

UK nonprofit organization Women To Look Up To Limited offers a series of tree toppers that pay tribute to strong women. These are no demure angels in flowing robes. Williams is reaching out to deliver a killer serve. Clinton rocks a pantsuit. Beyoncé belts out a song.

Women To Look Up To has partnered with London's My3DTwin to create the winged figures from plaster, a process that takes about 12 hours. As a final touch, the toppers get a UV and moisture-resistant coating. Each topper costs £80 (US$107, AU$140) and ships worldwide.

Women To Look Up To says it reinvests profits in projects to further female equality. The group also has an open vote going to choose a fourth topper. The candidates include Michelle Obama, J.K. Rowling, Lady Gaga, Melinda Gates and Amal Clooney.