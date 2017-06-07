Take a 360-degree tour of Timbuk2’s custom bag factory

Protecting your laptop, camera or tablet is serious business.

Timbuk2 makes a variety of bags for commuters to protect their gear, including ones you design yourself using an online customizer. According to the company, there are 7.2 billion custom permutations on offer.

Timbuk2 produces all of these custom bags from one factory in San Francisco, California.

There are multiple ways to watch our 360-degree video of the tour, found at the top of the page. On a mobile device, use the YouTube app to view the video, and move the screen around to see different angles. Or you can use a VR device like Google Cardboard and watch the video in VR mode.

You can also click and drag around the video with a mouse if you're on desktop.