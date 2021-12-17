34 last-minute gifts you can still get using curbside pickup for that surprise guest

Tetra Images/Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are nearly here and it's crunch time. A number of online retailers have already hit the shipment deadline for getting your packages to your door by Christmas, though a few still remain. If you haven't finished your shopping, or if someone unexpected turns up, don't worry - we have you covered. We've looked online and found some great gift ideas that are in stock and in store, able to be picked up near you.

As a disclaimer, understand that some locations may not have stock of certain items. If you run into a gift that isn't available at your nearest store, use the store locator to see if there are other stores nearby that can accommodate you. Likewise, double check the date before purchase. At the time of publication, these products were available to be picked up in-store or curbside before Christmas, but the closer we get, the more inventory turnover we'll see.

Below you will find all sorts of great gift ideas, ranging from planners to slippers and all things in between. No matter who turns up, you will find something they will love. We've sub-divided our favorite finds into popular categories to make it easy to browse. Once you know what type of product you're looking for, we have items listed under their respective retail stores so that you can pick retailers closest to you. If you're not sure, just click on the link and type in your zip code under store locator.

We'll keep this list updated as we get closer to Christmas.

Skincare, fragrance and hair care

Dior This woody and earthy scent brings warm bergamot, pepper and amberwood together in a luxurious cologne. While it comes in various sizes, the $82 version is 2-ounces of fragrance spray.

Sephora















Ulta















Home decor, kitchen and bath

Anthropologie This cheese board is made of real stone and comes in a variety of colors so that it can be matched with existing decor. Each piece is unique, so the variations and sizes will be slightly different, but this is a beautiful statement piece that can add elegance to any get-together.

Macy's





Anthropologie

Bed Bath & Beyond









Cozy clothing and apparel

Nestwell This unisex robe is soft and warm, which is a welcome way to wake up or go to bed in the winter time. It also has two side pockets to carry your phone or other items easily as you're moving around the house. This robe is 46-inches in length and would pair well with pajamas.

Bed Bath & Beyond





JCPenney

Books and stationary

Penguin Books This journal is for everyone, but it's particularly designed for people who have trouble keeping up with journals. The idea is to use the creative and quirky prompts to inspire art and free-thinking. Sometimes it will suggest destroying a page or color outside the lines because there are no rules to journaling, and with artistic journal it feels like a truly collaborative process.

Anthropologie

Books-A-Million

Walmart

Toys

Monster Jam This motorized monster truck is all about tricks and stunts. With remote control, kids can make the truck perform nose and back wheelies, 360-degree spins, big jump and more. Just be sure to buy some AAA batteries, as they are not included.

Anthropologie

Toys R Us via Macy's

JCPenney