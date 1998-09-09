CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

300-MHz notebook specifications

A sampling of the specs for 300-MHz portables.

A sampling of the specifications for new 300-MHz Pentium II-based notebooks.

Dell Inspiron 7000
  15-inch active-matrix display
  64MB of memory
  ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset
  DVD-ROM drive
  4GB hard drive
  56-kbps modem
  8.9 lbs
  $2,999
Dell Latitude Cpi 300 XT
  13.3-inch active-matrix display
  NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator
  64MB of memory
  4GB hard drive
  CD-ROM drive
  5.8 lbs w/o CD-ROM module
  $3,199
Gateway Solo 2500 XL
  13.3-inch active-matrix display
  128-bit graphics accelerator
  64MB of memory
  6.4GB hard drive
  DVD-ROM drive
  56-kbps PC card modem
  $3,299
Gateway Solo 5150 XL
  NeoMagic 256-bit graphics accelerator
  14.1-inch active-matrix display
  94MB of memory
  DVD-ROM drive
  6.4GB hard drive
  56-kbps PC card modem
  $3,699
Compaq Armada 6500
  14.1-inch active-matrix screen
  64MB of memory
  6.4GB hard drive
  CD-ROM drive
  12-cell lithium battery
  1.4-inches thick
  $4,999
Compaq Armada 3500
  13.3-inch liquid crystal display
  64MB of memory
  DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive
  6.4GB hard drive
  1.3 inches thick
  4.4 lbs
  $3,799
Toshiba Portege 7000
  12.1-inch active-matrix display
  32MB of memory
  4.3GB hard drive
  128-bit NeoMagic graphics accelerator
  56-kbps modem
  4.1 lbs.
  price unknown at press time
HP OmniBook 2100
  13.3-inch liquid crystal display
  NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator
  CD-ROM drive
  4GB hard drive
  $3,399
HP OmniBook 7150
  14.1-inch liquid crystal display
  ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset
  DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive
  64 MB of memory
  8.1GB hard drive
  $4,999
IBM ThinkPad 600
  13.3-inch liquid crystal display
  CD-ROM drive
  32MB of memory
  5.1GB hard drive
  1.4 inches thick
  $4,499
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real