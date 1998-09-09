300-MHz notebook specifications

A sampling of the specifications for new 300-MHz Pentium II-based notebooks.

Dell Inspiron 7000

 15-inch active-matrix display

 64MB of memory

 ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset

 DVD-ROM drive

 4GB hard drive

 56-kbps modem

 8.9 lbs

 $2,999



Dell Latitude Cpi 300 XT

 13.3-inch active-matrix display

 NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator

 64MB of memory

 4GB hard drive

 CD-ROM drive

 5.8 lbs w/o CD-ROM module

 $3,199



Gateway Solo 2500 XL

 13.3-inch active-matrix display

 128-bit graphics accelerator

 64MB of memory

 6.4GB hard drive

 DVD-ROM drive

 56-kbps PC card modem

 $3,299



Gateway Solo 5150 XL

 NeoMagic 256-bit graphics accelerator

 14.1-inch active-matrix display

 94MB of memory

 DVD-ROM drive

 6.4GB hard drive

 56-kbps PC card modem

 $3,699



Compaq Armada 6500

 14.1-inch active-matrix screen

 64MB of memory

 6.4GB hard drive

 CD-ROM drive

 12-cell lithium battery

 1.4-inches thick

 $4,999



Compaq Armada 3500

 13.3-inch liquid crystal display

 64MB of memory

 DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive

 6.4GB hard drive

 1.3 inches thick

 4.4 lbs

 $3,799



Toshiba Portege 7000

 12.1-inch active-matrix display

 32MB of memory

 4.3GB hard drive

 128-bit NeoMagic graphics accelerator

 56-kbps modem

 4.1 lbs.

 price unknown at press time

HP OmniBook 2100

 13.3-inch liquid crystal display

 NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator

 CD-ROM drive

 4GB hard drive

 $3,399



HP OmniBook 7150

 14.1-inch liquid crystal display

 ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset

 DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive

 64 MB of memory

 8.1GB hard drive

 $4,999

