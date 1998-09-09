300-MHz notebook specifications

A sampling of the specifications for new 300-MHz Pentium II-based notebooks.
Dell Inspiron 7000
15-inch active-matrix display
64MB of memory
ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset
DVD-ROM drive
4GB hard drive
56-kbps modem
8.9 lbs
$2,999
Dell Latitude Cpi 300 XT
13.3-inch active-matrix display
NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator
64MB of memory
4GB hard drive
CD-ROM drive
5.8 lbs w/o CD-ROM module
$3,199
Gateway Solo 2500 XL
13.3-inch active-matrix display
128-bit graphics accelerator
64MB of memory
6.4GB hard drive
DVD-ROM drive
56-kbps PC card modem
$3,299
Gateway Solo 5150 XL
NeoMagic 256-bit graphics accelerator
14.1-inch active-matrix display
94MB of memory
DVD-ROM drive
6.4GB hard drive
56-kbps PC card modem
$3,699
Compaq Armada 6500
14.1-inch active-matrix screen
64MB of memory
6.4GB hard drive
CD-ROM drive
12-cell lithium battery
1.4-inches thick
$4,999
Compaq Armada 3500
13.3-inch liquid crystal display
64MB of memory
DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive
6.4GB hard drive
1.3 inches thick
4.4 lbs
$3,799
Toshiba Portege 7000
12.1-inch active-matrix display
32MB of memory
4.3GB hard drive
128-bit NeoMagic graphics accelerator
56-kbps modem
4.1 lbs.
price unknown at press time
HP OmniBook 2100
13.3-inch liquid crystal display
NeoMagic 128-bit graphics accelerator
CD-ROM drive
4GB hard drive
$3,399
HP OmniBook 7150
14.1-inch liquid crystal display
ATI Rage LT Pro graphics chipset
DVD-ROM or CD-ROM drive
64 MB of memory
8.1GB hard drive
$4,999
IBM ThinkPad 600
13.3-inch liquid crystal display
CD-ROM drive
32MB of memory
5.1GB hard drive
1.4 inches thick
$4,499
