3 secret Amazon pages you need to know about

I'm as much an Amazon addict as the next shopper, so I'm always on the lookout for ways to maximize my savings. For example, I use PriceBlink to see if there might be a better price elsewhere, and I frequently peruse Amazon's secret shopping pages for deals that aren't widely advertised.

OK, maybe they're not exactly secret, but they're also hard to find unless you know where to look (and, of course, know they even exist). Thankfully, you don't need promo codes or special plug-ins, and they're available all day every day. These are the three hidden corners of Amazon I recommend browsing and bookmarking.

Bargain Finds: Everything under $15

If was a retail store, it might be called Fifteen Below. That's because everything here is priced $15 or less, shipping included. You'll find jewelry, home decor, movies, gift items and more, all divided into about a dozen categories.

The catch is that you have to scroll your way through the collections; you can't search them. What's more, each sale item is presented with only a thumbnail image and a price. If you're viewing the Bargain Finds page on a mobile device and want to find out more about an item, your only option is to tap it to visit the product page. You're better off with a desktop browser, as you can mouse over a picture for a little pop-up descriptor.

Amazon Renewed: Like-new products at a discount

Ever wonder what happens to the stuff that gets returned to Amazon because the customer found a better price elsewhere or just didn't like it? Open-box returns can't be resold as new, even if they're in mint condition. And that's where comes in: Amazon inspects and tests items to ensure they're good as new, then sells them at a discount.

Everything on this page is either refurbished, pre-owned or open-box, and everything is backed by a 90-day refund or replacement guarantee. (If an item is sold by a third-party seller, then Amazon's standard 30-day return policy applies.)

The product categories here include phones, computers, cameras, home improvement and more. One notable example: The Amazon Renewed . Price for a new one: $199.95. You could add a 2-year protection plan for $8 and still come out way ahead.

Take note, however, that just because Amazon offers a Renewed version of product doesn't mean it's the best possible deal. At this writing, for example, the , but it's actually . Always do your homework before buying.

Amazon Warehouse: One rung down from Renewed, and even bigger discounts

Not every used item qualifies for the Amazon Renewed program, and that's why there's . It's a similar clearinghouse for pre-owned, used and open-box products, just without the 90-day guarantee. Even so, many of the items are like new, or at least in very good condition, and the discounts are often even greater.

You can peruse Amazon Warehouse in much the same way as Amazon Renewed, but there's an even better way to use it. For that I'm going to turn you over to Dale Smith, who wrote about Amazon Warehouse earlier this year and explains how to make the most of it.

Again, you should always compare the price of any Warehouse item with that of its brand-new counterpart. As with the Apple Watch example above, there are times when you can actually do better buying new. But I recommend checking the Warehouse option for just about everything you buy from Amazon, as the savings can be significant.

Have you found any other Amazon nooks and crannies we should know about? Hit the comments and tell us where to find them!

