3 out of 10 is a confusingly titled game you can own for free

If you're a gamer or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring gems like GTA 5, Rage 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is doing something a little different. Instead of giving away an A-list or even an indie game that's marked down to zero, it's promoting a series that's already free. .

3 out of 10 is a cross between a sitcom and a game. One way to think about the game's structure is that it's a slew of thematically related minigames that serve as interstitials between noninteractive animated cutscenes. But it's not really fair to call them cutscenes. The narrative is really what's important here, with really sharp writing and funny jokes delivered by great characters voiced by solid voice actors. It's really all about the sitcom, and in fact the minigames have no effect on the outcome of the story at all.

In 3 of out 10, you follow the action at a game developer that's perennially unable to release a game that can garner a score higher than 3 out of 10. It's a mix of traditional sitcom tropes and storytelling blended with increasingly fantastical and surreal elements. If you are the kind of person who would enjoy seeing the action at a game developer, you're probably this game's demographic.

By the way, if this game intrigues you, you don't have to start in the middle of the story with season 2. The entire 5 episode run of for the taking as well.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim 3 out of 10 -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to. You can claim your free game anytime between now and the morning of April 15.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

