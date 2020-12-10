SpaceX Starship explodes Cyberpunk 2077 AirPods Max Airbnb IPO Northern Lights Gifts under $100 Next stimulus check
3 great laptop deals, starting at $399

These Asus, HP and Lenovo models have just about everything a student might need, but are fine for most WFH users as well. Plus: Grab a Harman Kardon Citation One smart speaker for $70.

Need a new laptop? If it's for working from home, here are my basic-spec recommendations:

  • Intel Core i3 processor or better
  • 8GB of RAM or more
  • SSD (solid-state hard drive)
  • 15.6-inch full-HD display (because anything smaller starts to feel cramped for full-time work)

Two of the three machines below meet those requirements; one has a slightly smaller screen. But they're all priced at $400-$500, meaning they're about as affordable as Windows laptops get -- and they make few compromises along the way. Take a look -- and also take a listen to the latest episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, in which we talk about this very subject.

Asus VivoBook 14

$399 (save $100)
Asus

If you can live with a 14-inch screen and non-upgradeable RAM, the VivoBook 14 is a solid pick at this price. You get a solid processor, a decent amount of storage and even extras like a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. It supports Wi-Fi 6, too -- not crucial right now, but nice for the future.

About that RAM: 8GB is enough to run Windows and a few apps, but if you routinely keep, say, 20 tabs open in your browser, the system might prove a little sluggish. For students, it's absolutely fine. For working in Google Docs or a spreadsheet: fine. In an ideal world, you'd be able to pop in another 8GB. In a $399 laptop world, it's a no-go.

$399 at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15z

Starting at $400 (save $200)
HP

You can get out the door with HP's 15.6-inch laptop for as little as $400, but because you can customize the system, allow me to recommend a few upgrades.

After clicking Customize & Buy, add the following:

  • 15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits ($40)
  • Full-size, backlit, natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad ($0)
  • Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) ($10)

This last is definitely optional, but it'll help future-proof the laptop toward the Wi-Fi 6 standard. All told, these upgrades add just $50 to the total price.

You might also want to double the storage to 256GB ($50). Either way, this Core i7-powered system should supply ample horsepower for everyday computing tasks.

See at HP

Lenovo IdeaPad S340

$500 (save $280)
Lenovo

The 15.6-inch IdeaPad closely matches the aforementioned HP -- with the various upgrades applied. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch full-HD display. Integrated graphics, too, but the slightly older Wi-Fi spec.

Ultimately, it boils down to whether you have a brand preference -- or you're in a hurry: The custom HP will likely take at least a few days to ship (and it could be longer due to demand), while the Lenovo should go out immediately -- and might even be available for in-store pickup.

$500 at Office Depot

Your thoughts?

Get a Harman Kardon Citation One smart speaker for $70

harman-kardon-citation-one

The Citation One, shown here in black, is a punchy little smart speaker that supports multi-room setups.

 Harman Kardon

I love when I can get premium-brand audio gear for the price of lower-quality no-brand audio gear. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Back Market has the mint-condition refurbished Harman Kardon Citation One Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $69.95. That's for the gray model only. Price at Best Buy for a new one: $230.

See it at Back Market

The Citation One stands just over seven inches tall. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-room setups and dual-speaker pairing for true stereo.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews I've seen elsewhere note its punchy, bass-forward audio and simplistic operation, the latter attributable to built-in Google Assistant.

Back Market offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 12-month warranty -- meaning there's zero risk involved. Indeed, if this is anything like the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones I ordered from the company, it should arrive in good-as-new condition. At $70, I'm liking this a lot.

