3 great laptop deals, starting at $399

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Need a new laptop? If it's for working from home, here are my basic-spec recommendations:

Intel Core i3 processor or better

8GB of RAM or more

SSD (solid-state hard drive)

15.6-inch full-HD display (because anything smaller starts to feel cramped for full-time work)

Two of the three machines below meet those requirements; one has a slightly smaller screen. But they're all priced at $400-$500, meaning they're about as affordable as Windows laptops get -- and they make few compromises along the way. Take a look -- and also take a listen to the latest episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, in which we talk about this very subject.

Asus If you can live with a 14-inch screen and non-upgradeable RAM, the VivoBook 14 is a solid pick at this price. You get a solid processor, a decent amount of storage and even extras like a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. It supports Wi-Fi 6, too -- not crucial right now, but nice for the future. About that RAM: 8GB is enough to run Windows and a few apps, but if you routinely keep, say, 20 tabs open in your browser, the system might prove a little sluggish. For students, it's absolutely fine. For working in Google Docs or a spreadsheet: fine. In an ideal world, you'd be able to pop in another 8GB. In a $399 laptop world, it's a no-go.

HP You can get out the door with HP's 15.6-inch laptop for as little as $400, but because you can customize the system, allow me to recommend a few upgrades. After clicking Customize & Buy, add the following: 15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits ($40)

Full-size, backlit, natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad ($0)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) ($10) This last is definitely optional, but it'll help future-proof the laptop toward the Wi-Fi 6 standard. All told, these upgrades add just $50 to the total price. You might also want to double the storage to 256GB ($50). Either way, this Core i7-powered system should supply ample horsepower for everyday computing tasks.

Lenovo The 15.6-inch IdeaPad closely matches the aforementioned HP -- with the various upgrades applied. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch full-HD display. Integrated graphics, too, but the slightly older Wi-Fi spec. Ultimately, it boils down to whether you have a brand preference -- or you're in a hurry: The custom HP will likely take at least a few days to ship (and it could be longer due to demand), while the Lenovo should go out immediately -- and might even be available for in-store pickup.

Your thoughts?

Get a Harman Kardon Citation One smart speaker for $70

Harman Kardon

I love when I can get premium-brand audio gear for the price of lower-quality no-brand audio gear. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Back Market has the mint-condition refurbished . That's for the gray model only. Price at Best Buy for a new one: $230.

The Citation One stands just over seven inches tall. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-room setups and dual-speaker pairing for true stereo.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but reviews I've seen elsewhere note its punchy, bass-forward audio and simplistic operation, the latter attributable to built-in Google Assistant.

Back Market offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 12-month warranty -- meaning there's zero risk involved. Indeed, if this is anything like the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones I ordered from the company, it should arrive in good-as-new condition. At $70, I'm liking this a lot.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.