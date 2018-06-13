3 awesome last-minute gifts for Dad

Well, here we are again: You procrastinated till the last minute, and now you don't have time to get Dad a gift for Father's Day. (Happens to the best of us!)

Have no fear: If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can leverage that sweet, sweet 2-day shipping to save the day. Below I've wrangled up three items I think any Dad would love, and you should be able to receive any of them by Friday or Saturday. (Today's first bonus deal is Dad-friendly as well, provided you live near a Staples.)

4 smart outlets, 1 low price

Maxibay

Back in my day, dads loved those programmable X10 kits, which let you automate lamps and other plug-in appliances. The modern equivalent: smart Wi-Fi plugs.

Of course, you can't have fun with just one of them; Dad will want to deploy them all over the house. Done! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Maxibay (via Amazon) has this 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart outlets for $29.47 with promo code 7TNQB8A6. That works out to around $7.40 per plug -- about as cheap as they get.

For the uninitiated: Plug one into an outlet, then plug a lamp or whatever into the new socket. Fire up the companion app and set timers, control from afar, etc. These are also compatible with smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. And, thankfully, they're designed in such a way that they shouldn't block adjoining outlets, unlike a lot of previous-gen smart plugs.

These are definitely a commodity these days; there are countless similar outlets selling under countless other brand names. This just happened to cross my radar, at a price that seems mighty compelling. (A single outlet can run $12-15.)

Clean car, happy dad

Suaoki

Vacuuming the car is such a hassle. Sure, Dad probably already has a shop-vac, but then he has to haul out the extra-long hose, maneuver the canister from door to door, etc.

This might be a better bet: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Suaoki portable wet/dry auto vacuum for just $15.83 with promo code H4CKLSC3.

Similar in design to the Dustbusters of old, this handheld sucker-upper plugs into the cigarette lighter and generates 4000Pa of suction. (I have no idea what the number means, honestly, but it sounds like a lot.) And it can handle wet stuff as well as dry, great for those inevitable coffee and water spills.

Also of note, the vac includes a HEPA filter, an extension hose, a crevice attachment and a brush attachment. It even comes with a carrying case.

User reviews average out to 4.4 stars, though Fakespot and ReviewMeta don't agree on how many of those are legit. I will say that for $16 out the door, don't expect a Dyson. But as long as the suction is good and the thing doesn't fall apart after two uses, this seems like it would be a great gift for any car owner.

Dashcams for Dads

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

If you missed my live dads-and-grads show the other day (watch the replay here), then you also missed a particularly sweet dashcam deal: The Aukey DR01 for $47 with promo code CNET4DAD.

Good news: It's still available, and still awesome.

This surprisingly diminutive dashcam packs lots of features, including a 2-inch LCD, a wide-angle lens, loop recording, low-light and night recording and so on.

Want something even more versatile? The Vantrue N2 Pro adds a rear-facing camera to the mix (carpool karaoke, anyone?) and includes a Sony image sensor. It's normally $200, but just $140 with promo code CNETSHOW.

Both these models have great ratings and would likely make dad a happy driver.

Propel

Bonus deal: Speaking of that live show, I also shared a seriously sweet deal on Propel's Star Wars drones. If you took advantage of it, move along... [waves hand] this isn't the bonus deal you're looking for.

Because, holey moley, Staples currently has Propel Star Wars drones for $39.99 apiece. That's the lowest price I've seen ever and just too damn good to pass up.

You will, however, have to pay sales tax, and shipping isn't free unless your cart total hits $50. (May I suggest two of the quads? Because then you can dogfight with real pew-pew lasers and everything!) Alternately, you may be able to dodge shipping via in-store pickup.

Heck, even the packaging on these things is fun. (I won't spoil why if you haven't seen it.) For $40, I can't recommend these highly enough. Get 'em before they're gone! (Note: The TIE fighter already sold out between the time I started writing and now.)

Bonus deal No. 2: Lightning cables are pretty cheap. MFi-certified cables, though? Not always.

If you could use a couple spares, here you go: These Syncwire 3-foot MFi-certified Lightning cables are just $5.39 apiece with promo code CNET1813. Cheapskate exclusive!

These cables include a 12-month warranty, but if you register with Syncwire, you get an additional two years (so a total of 36 months). Hard to beat that, especially at this price.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!