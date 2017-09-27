Twitter started testing a new 280-character limit for tweets on Wednesday, doubling the previous message limit. (The service has started by inviting a select group to try out the wordiness, but we tell you how to get it yourself.)

CEO Jack Dorsey explained (in a long tweet, naturally) that the original 140-character limit was arbitrary, and called the new size "a small change, but a big move."

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Filmmaker Simon Barrett ("V/H/S") slyly pointed out that much of Dorsey's wordy tweet was really unnecessary, and Dorsey agreed.

This is getting dunked on a lot but it's sublime that the first 280 tweet is a lot of unnecessary words and then a link to the actual info. https://t.co/cYdWfOIEP9 — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) September 26, 2017

Fair. I’m still getting used to it. https://t.co/nVCtVGh3Nh — jack (@jack) September 27, 2017

And it didn't take users long to start poking fun at the whole concept of much wordier messages, referencing everything from the famed six-word baby shoes novel to Smashmouth's oft-quoted "All Star."

Hi so I'm calling about the baby shoes? Are they still available? Great! I just had a baby and, you know, haha, baby needs a new pair of shoes! Anyway, so are they, like, NEVER worn? Or just, like, near mint? OK, great. Like, can I ask why—like, your baby didn't like them, or di — J. Robert Lennon (@jrobertlennon) September 27, 2017

Super excited about the move to 280 characters!



----

CONFIDENTIALITY. This tweet is intended only for the use of the recipient(s). If you are not the intended recipient any dissemination of this tweet is prohibited. If you received this in error notify the sender immediately. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) September 27, 2017

┻┳| •.•) this seems excessive

┳┻|⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — dan mentos (@DanMentos) September 27, 2017

You know, most people don't know the difference between apple cider and apple juice, but I do. Now here's a little trick to help you remember. If it's clear and yella, you've got juice there, fella. If it's tangy and brown, you're in cider town. Now, there's two exceptions and it — Simpsons Screens (@simpscreens) September 27, 2017

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/47) — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 26, 2017

literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don't know if I will be able to alter this to 280. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017

I think 280-character tweets are a terrible idea. I think 280-character tweets are a terrible idea. I think 280-character tweets are a terrible idea. I think 280-character tweets are a terrible idea. I think 280-character tweets are a terrible idea. I think 280-character tweets a — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) September 27, 2017

*sees 280*



WELL, — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) September 27, 2017

🎶 Well, the years start coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and th — Gene Park 280 (@GenePark) September 27, 2017

The concept is still new, but like anything, users will eventually get used to it. Eventually. Maybe. Or not.