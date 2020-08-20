Make the new 27-inch iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

I'm currently reviewing the new 27-inch iMac from Apple. While it's very impressive right out of the box, I can't help tinkering with new devices, which usually means firing up a 3D printer and printing some accessories.

With its design stuck in time for the past several years, the iMac can certainly benefit from a few of these extras. Here are the ones I've already added to my iMac setup.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Keyboard boosters

The iMac keyboard -- Apple calls it the Magic Keyboard -- is delightfully compact with nary a millimeter of wasted space. But, it's also very, very flat. That means it doesn't sit at an ergonomically beneficial angle, depending on how you like your keyboards to sit. This pair of clip-on risers lifts the back of the keyboard up a bit, which feels much more like a traditional desktop keyboard. I printed a pair and they snapped onto the bottom of the keyboard easily. The .stl file can be found here.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

iMac webcam cover

One of the best things about the new 2020 iMac is the upgraded webcam, which now runs at a visually pleasing 1080p resolution. But even if your Zoom meetings look better, you don't necessarily want it uncovered all the time. I'll just say that the conventional wisdom is that you don't really need to cover your webcam, it's a very targeted security issue that most people don't need to worry about. That said, if it makes you feel more comfortable, this cover is perfectly sized for the 27-inch iMac. Get the .stl file here.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

iMac shelf

Need to hook an external drive up to your iMac? Instead of tossing it on the desk, use this simple shelf to hold it. The one-piece design snaps right onto the iMac's curved stand and has a surface area of about 4x6 inches. The .stl file is here, and I also like this design, which adds more support for heavier objects.

