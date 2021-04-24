24-inch iMac vs. 13-inch MacBook Air: How to pick the right M1 Mac

Screenshot by CNET

Following Apple's Spring Loaded event, you might be thinking about an upgrade or new purchase and wondering if the 13-inch MacBook Air or 24-inch iMac is better for you. After all, for many years we called the old Intel-powered smaller iMac "a MacBook on a stand." They were both entry-level devices that cut features and sometimes had much slower processors. I can see work-from-home types torn between investing in either a bigger-screen desktop or choosing a similar but portable system with a smaller screen, for when the coffee shops and coworking spaces of the world reopen.

What's the same

We're in a strange situation now, where nearly every Mac computer (as well as the new iPad Pro) has the same M1 processor. There are a few variants where the 8-core central processing unit is paired with either 7 or 8 graphics processing unit cores, but other than that, the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and new 24-inch iMac essentially have the same computer brain.

Our previous benchmark testing of the Air, Pro and Mini shows the performance differences between the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch) and Mac Mini are minimal. We haven't tested the new 24-inch iMac yet, but suspect it will line up neatly with the other M1 systems.

It may be difficult to figure out which new Mac to buy, especially if you're used to weighing processor speed as one of the primary deciding factors in a new purchase. (If you're not ready to abandon the Intel world, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 27-inch iMac and one throwback 21.5-inch iMac -- still available, but who knows for how long -- still run Intel CPUs.)

I recently looked at the difference between the new iPad Pro and iMac, and at least there you're dealing with two entirely different operating systems. But I also warned of an eventual Apple device singularity, where the differences between tablets, phones, and computers all but disappear.

What's different

Yes, one's an all-in-desktop and the other is a laptop. And the iMac starts at $300 more, for the same CPU, RAM and storage.

Once you get past that, the most important difference is the new webcam in the iMac. It's similar to the 1080p (or full HD) camera in last year's 27-inch iMac, making those the only two current Macs with full HD cameras. In the 27-inch iMac, I loved the camera, and it was miles better than the 720p camera in every single MacBook. Those MacBook webcams weren't considered great pre-COVID, and they hold up even less well now that so many people spend so much time in video meetings.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple says the 24-inch iMac camera is actually even newer hardware than the camera in the 27-inch iMac, and further, that the M1-optimized camera software can control lighting, color temperature and exposure even better. We'll see, but I'm already sold on the 1080p camera from last year.

The iMac also has more and larger speakers, and a larger, higher-resolution display (that also gets brighter, according to Apple).

On the other hand, the MacBook Air now includes Touch ID built right into the keyboard. In the iMac, you'll have to either trade up from the $1,299 model to the $1,499 one to get the keyboard with Touch ID built in, or else add it as an upgrade to the $1,299 build, although we don't know how much extra it will cost yet. The Touch ID keyboard (yes, in corresponding colors) won't be available as a separate purchase, at least initially.

When we get the new iMac in for benchmarking, we'll have a much better sense of just how it performs and compares to the MacBook Air. In the meantime, the chart below sums up just how similar, and how different, they are.