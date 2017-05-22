24 extraordinary photos from a gifted outdoor photographer

I love outdoor photography in general, but one of my favorite Instagram accounts is packed with stunning shots that have an almost dreamlike quality.

The last several weeks I've been sharing some of my favorite Instagram accounts so you can liven up your feed. Just to give you a sampling, previously I've written about Kookslams, JonTaylorSweet and nextsubject among many others.

This week I have an outdoor photographer with such an impressive Instagram account that it's hard to find even one less-than-amazing shot. Seriously, scrolling through Callum Snape's feed is just one jaw-dropping photo after another that make you wonder if they're actually real. Here's a collection of recent ones to give you an idea:



