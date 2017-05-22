24 extraordinary photos from a gifted outdoor photographer

The last several weeks I've been sharing some of my favorite Instagram accounts so you can liven up your feed. Just to give you a sampling, previously I've written about Kookslams, JonTaylorSweet and nextsubject among many others.

This week I have an outdoor photographer with such an impressive Instagram account that it's hard to find even one less-than-amazing shot. Seriously, scrolling through Callum Snape's feed is just one jaw-dropping photo after another that make you wonder if they're actually real. Here's a collection of recent ones to give you an idea:

