21 paleo Instant Pot recipes you'll want to make again and again

Who said cavemen can't eat braised short ribs and chocolate cake? Well, OK, they couldn't -- but you can, even if you follow a paleo diet. And you can make those wellness-friendly recipes and more all with one handy kitchen appliance: the Instant Pot.

A beloved all-in-one pressure cooker, the Instant Pot can help you whip up delectable recipes in a fraction of the time they'd take to make on a stovetop or in the oven. Here are 21 paleo-friendly Instant Pot recipes you'll want to make over and over again.

Paleo Instant Pot breakfast recipes

You can't eat toast, oatmeal, Greek yogurt and other breakfast favorites on paleo, so you might feel like you have eggs, bacon and bananas on repeat. Expand your paleo breakfast options with these Instant Pot recipes.

Cue nostalgia! Made with ghee and pasture-raised eggs, these fluffy cinnamon rolls will transport you back to cozy Sunday mornings with cartoons, sans white sugar and flour.

Spice up your usual scrambled eggs by making a paleo egg casserole with nitrate-free bacon, coconut milk and nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. Top it off with a green onion garnish to feel extra fancy.

Sometimes, simple is best. Hard-boiled eggs are an easy grab-and-go breakfast for rushed mornings, and with an Instant Pot, you can make big batches without worrying about the water boiling over.

You won't miss the pastry crust in this paleo Instant Pot quiche: This recipe bakes in small ramekins to mimic the crispy outside and fluffy inside of traditional quiches.

Replicate the creaminess of Greek yogurt with this coconut milk yogurt. It does take a while to make due to the cooling period, but it's worth it if you miss dairy while on a paleo diet. Bonus: This recipe uses live bacterial cultures to support gut health.

Paleo Instant Pot recipes for lunch and dinner

Protein and veggies are staples of the paleo diet, and luckily you can speed-cook just about any protein and vegetable dish in your Instant Pot. Whatever your palate, at least one of these paleo lunch and dinner recipes will make it onto your list.

Rubbed in salt, pepper and garlic, these short ribs fall apart at the touch as if you baked them for hours in the oven. But these only take 40 minutes, thanks to your Instant Pot.

There's nothing fancy or revolutionary about this paleo dish, but you'll probably feel you're both when you dig into it. Ground beef or turkey, avocado oil, cauliflower rice and chopped cabbage come together to make these "unstuffed" cabbage rolls.

Pretty much everything in an Instant Pot is quick and easy, but this easy whole chicken might take first place for both awards. Baking an entire chicken takes hours, but this Instant Pot paleo chicken takes just 40 minutes. You can shred the chicken and add it to virtually any recipe, or eat it on its own.

You only need six ingredients for these thick, bone-in Instant Pot pork chops, and you probably already have most of them at home. With a 25-minute total time, this recipe is great for a quick weeknight paleo dinner.

Another half-hour meal with minimal ingredients (only five!), this paleo coconut chicken from Clean Eating Kitchen will have you donning a hula skirt to celebrate its Hawaiian flavors.

If you always forget to defrost your protein before dinnertime, this is the recipe for you. You can toss frozen salmon filets into your Instant Pot and have a steaming-hot paleo dinner ready in 20 minutes.

Spaghetti squash is a popular pasta alternative, but it's notorious for taking ages to cook. You don't even need to slice your squash in half: Simply pierce it with a knife and stick the whole thing in your Instant Pot to cook for 7 minutes.

Did someone say bacon? These Brussels sprouts did. Flaky, crispy and slightly sweet with honey, these Instant Pot bacon Brussels sprouts make the perfect side dish for dinner or potluck offering.

You can't have noodles on a paleo diet, but you can have zoodles. This paleo version uses avocado oil and plenty of chopped veggies that make it as soul-warming as traditional chicken noodle soup.

If you're tired of eating chicken, you probably haven't tried this honey mustard chicken from Paleo Running Mama. In her words, this recipe is: "A) out of this world delicious, B) a breeze to make, plus C) kid- and husband-approved."

Craving takeout? Try this sweet-and-sour chicken recipe that uses coconut oil, pineapple chunks, apple cider vinegar and toasted sesame seeds for a praiseworthy fusion of flavors.

Eat this pork roast on its own; shred it and serve over a salad; slice and wrap in lettuce; or stuff it into a roasted poblano pepper… The possibilities are endless, but whatever option you choose, you'll be sad when there's no more of this paleo pork roast.

Paleo Instant Pot dessert recipes

Paleo doesn't have to equal restrictive. In fact, a paleo diet can force you to get even more creative with food and make recipes you'd never think to try if you could eat a Little Debbie snack instead. These paleo dessert recipes for Instant Pot will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Lemon juice, raw maple syrup or honey, coconut milk and eggs converge in your Instant Pot to make a deceptively healthy pudding. Garnish with berries, toasted coconut or another paleo topping.

It's decadent, it's sweet and it's oh-so-chocolatey -- It's Instant Pot paleo chocolate cake, which gives regular chocolate cake a run for its money. You'll need a 6-inch aluminum cake pan, a steam rack and a sealing ring in addition to the nine paleo ingredients this cake takes.

I don't like the word moist, but I truly see no other accurate way to describe this paleo Instant Pot lemon cake. Dense, maybe, but definitely moist. And lemony and zesty. In other words, all the things you want a lemon cake to be.

This soft, chewy and chocolatey paleo banana bread packs more protein than regular banana bread thanks to collagen peptides. It also uses stevia-sweetened chocolate chips, honey, avocado oil, cassava flour and pasture-raised eggs for a very paleo take on a traditional favorite.