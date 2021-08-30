The 2021 Star Wars Lego advent calendar drops this week

Lego

Advent calendars have become a bit of a frenzied affair since you only get one chance to snag each year's edition and most are made and sold in limited supply. That's why you gotta jump at the ones you want. For a Mandalorian fan, there's no hotter Christmas countdown than the $40 2021 Lego Star Wars advent calendar, which officially drops on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

As you may have guessed, this year's edition is inspired by season 2 of The Mandalorian. Behind each one of the 24 doors, you'll find a Lego minifigure, a buildable vehicle, a weapon or an accessory in the always exciting run-up to Christmas day. The complete roster of Legos is listed on the product page if you're into spoilers. If not, don't scroll down and give yourself -- or the kids -- a little Star Wars surprise each day in December leading up to the big one. One thing you can be sure of is there will definitely be some Grogu (Baby Yoda) involved.

The Star Wars calendar is likely to sell out, but we'll update this article with a live link to buy it as soon as it hits digital shelves.

