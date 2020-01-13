CNET también está disponible en español.

2020 Oscar nominations: Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

John Cho and Issa Rae are shared announcement duties.

Nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards came out Monday morning, and Joker took the lead with 11 nominations. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood also scored several nominations, including for best picture. 

The 92nd Oscars will air Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and will be televised live on ABC. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here's a full list of the nominees. 

Best picture 

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari

Best director 

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best actor 

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress 

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Best supporting actor 

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best film editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design 

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best cinematography 

Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (original score)

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short film 

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live action short film 

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentary feature

Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary short feature 

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

International feature film

France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory

This is a developing story. Check back for more.