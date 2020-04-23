2020 NFL Draft: Jerry Jones' yacht, Joe Burrow's curtains and the best memes

Getty

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen practically every major sports league postponed, the 2020 NFL Draft has come to save us in a time when we all feel a little starved of sport. The first "virtual draft," as it's been dubbed, is taking place across the US -- 60 NFL prospects are Zooming or Skyping from their homes, and coaches and owners are emailing or phoning in their picks from lavish lounge rooms to bare offices.

Things are dramatically different in 2020: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reading out each pick from his home, in front of a gallery of fans Zooming in and cheering (or booing) along. The whole thing is kind of awkward, pretty weird and... somehow still kind of wonderful and at times, incredibly wholesome. Fans are getting a look at the homes of head coaches and owners and watching players react to the news of their drafting live from their kitchen or living room.

Our friends at CBS Sports have all the information you need if you want to tune in, but if you just want to see what got everybody talking, then carry on because Twitter was very, very here for the Coronavirus Zoom Draft.

Good news... I accidentally entered the wrong Zoom meeting and got drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. #NFLDraft #DraftDay — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) April 23, 2020

What a time. 60 NFL draftees streaming in to the draft night. Not a single one using a custom background. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zPqr7veWXe — jackson ryan (@dctrjack) April 24, 2020

Before kick off, it was reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid who captured the headlines with his draft day ensemble.

Time to grind! pic.twitter.com/FGn916qBq1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

Andy Reid throwing a perfect big guy draft so far:



Diet Soda - CHECK

Sugar Free Gum - CHECK

Hawaiian Shirt - CHECK

Jackets Removed From Exercise Equipment - CHECK https://t.co/Gn4QpWJPZx — Clem (@TheClemReport) April 24, 2020

Let’s go live to Andy Reid in his personal draft war room pic.twitter.com/ZLQUIRS7es — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 24, 2020

Andy Reid is a national treasure and we must protect him at all costs #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/frn5QSUftJ — Paul Reid (@PaulReid86) April 24, 2020

First pick, Joe Burrows, went to the Cincinnati Bengals and is already being dubbed "The Tiger King." Some have made a passing observation about his mum resembling a certain cool cat.

Is Joe Burrows mom Carol Baskin? serious question — David Spade (@DavidSpade) April 24, 2020

Joe Burrows mom looks like she might’ve fed her first husband to the tigers #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/eZs0oAZh48 — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) April 24, 2020

Going at No. 1 is a big achievement, but Twitter was hung up on something else in Burrows' home: the, admittedly rather... striking... curtains.

With the first pick....The Burrows’ interior designer selects.....THOSE fucking curtains???!! — Beat Errrrrrrrrrrrbody (@DP_4_Bama) April 24, 2020

Poor Mrs. Burrow was envisioning an extravagant night in Vegas watching her son get drafted and instead she’s getting ethered online over her living room curtains — Scott T. (@NHLFlyera) April 24, 2020

I hope Joe Burrow buys his mom new curtains with his first big check #NFLDraft — Mike Calta (@MrMikeCalta) April 24, 2020

Getting a look inside people's homes feels kind of weird now that I've had time to think about it, and it's even weirder when an entire nation gets to see your freshly upholstered couch. Twitter really sounded off on the interior design.

Watching the Zoom NFL Draft with an interior decorator who gasps in horror every time she sees the inside of strangers’ living rooms is the most fun I’ve had watching the NFL Draft in years. — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) April 24, 2020

excited for the extremely normal homes of the NFL Zoom Draft — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 24, 2020

At $40mill a year salary, I am disappointed at Goodell basement set up. Looks like something I saw at my friends grandpa house when I was in 7th grade. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) April 24, 2020

Fully "virtual" draft does not mean fast draft, just so we're clear.

35 minutes in. Two draft picks. This #NFLDraft is moving at exactly the pace of a Zoom meeting. — Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) April 24, 2020

The strangest aspect of the night was the visible delay in going from a draft selection to player's home -- where, seemingly, the player hadn't yet been alerted to their pick? It was bizarre and hilarious to see the lack of reaction for some of the top draft choices, just sitting on a couch looking at an iPhone.

*Waits 8 minutes to announce a draft pick*



Goodell: *announces pick*



Player who got drafted: #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/CXMVj8PnY6 — Bored Man Gets Played (@E_equals_MZ2) April 24, 2020

At No. 5, the Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and commissioner Goodell didn't exactly get the pronunciation right.

Goodell couldn’t have practiced saying Tua’s name once or twice? — Chad Dukes 🇺🇸 (@chaddukes) April 24, 2020

Knew it was Tua when Goodell looked shook at having to pronounce it. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) April 24, 2020

The Chargers fans didn't even bother showing up.

The NFL not being able to find 12 Chargers fans to fill the screen during the draft is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vkCMZ6GFTN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020

When Dave Gettleman, the general manager of the New York Giants, appeared on screen, he took to donning a mask in his own home.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is taking no chances on catching his own germs #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6FVHjCGeYj — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) April 24, 2020

#Giants GM Dave Gettleman put on a mask.



He's sitting alone in his house. pic.twitter.com/8UouOhIbxQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2020

Gettleman was perhaps the Meme MVP for the evening, but there was good reason for the mask that was missed by the quickfire jokes-at-the-ready Twitter crowd.

Pretty obvious why Dave Gettleman is wearing a mask in his own home.

He went through chemotherapy two years ago, he is 69 years old and he has an IT guy in his house. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 24, 2020

Easy jokes I know. But Dave Gettleman is a cancer survivor. He has a Giants IT employee in his house helping with the draft. So he is wearing the mask. "I'm fine," Gettleman said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 24, 2020

Wait... where is Jerry Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, drafting from?

What part of the solar system do you think Jerry Jones is drafting from? pic.twitter.com/GyYZaXWtfJ — Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jones making a phone call from his submarine. pic.twitter.com/5L3kPYV8Zi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jones looks like a guy in the American Airlines Admirals Club who was just told they ran out of chocolate covered pretzels #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fWYV3DqmD9 — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) April 24, 2020

Just to clear some things up: yes.



Jerry Jones is, indeed, drafting from a cruise ship. HIS cruise ship. This is that ship. #LilYachtisWorld pic.twitter.com/MFuQPojbnK — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 24, 2020

I vote we have a virtual draft every year. Let's keep the momentum up in 2021, team.

Rounds two and three of the NFL draft will be broadcast on Friday and Saturday. You can find out exactly where and how to watch with CBS Sports' huge guide.