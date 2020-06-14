iPhone SE vs. Galaxy S10E (and other affordable rivals): All the specs compared

Apple's latest iPhone SE for 2020 is a budget phone that serves as a sequel to its sleeper hit from 2016, the first iPhone SE. For the most part, the new iPhone SE follows Apple's original recipe. But it also added new upgrades like wireless charging and the A13 Bionic processor. At $399, the device is the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup today, offering modern hardware and iOS 13 features to more cost-conscious consumers.

But Apple's foray into budget phones is not without company. For years Android devices have covered this price market and two of the best devices in this category were released last year: Google's Pixel 3A and the Samsung Galaxy S10E. The $399 Pixel 3A features a headphone jack and has a great Night Sight-enabled camera that shoots great photos in the dark. Meanwhile, the $600 Galaxy S10E has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chip and a long-lasting battery, and can wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Samsung more recently launched the Galaxy A51, another phone that costs $399 and has impressive camera specs (there is a 5G variant that costs $499).

To see how Apple's iPhone compares spec-by-spec to these other devices, check out the chart below or see the differences between iPhone SE's specs and iPhone 11's. And for more about the handset, read CNET's iPhone SE 2020 review.

iPhone SE (2020) spec comparison

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Google Pixel 3A Samsung Galaxy S10E Samsung Galaxy A51 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels 5.6-inch gOLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels Pixel density 326ppi 441ppi 438ppi 405ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in. 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in. 5.6 x 2.8 x 0.27 in. 6.2 x 2.89 x 0.31 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm 142 x 70 x 7.9mm 157.5 x 73.4 x 7.9mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.22 oz.; 148g 5.19 oz.; 147g 5.3oz.; 150g 6.06 oz.; 172g Mobile software iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultrawide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 5-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth sensing) Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 10-megapixel 32-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.3GHz octa-core Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB RAM Not disclosed 4GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB Expandable storage No No Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Battery Not disclosed 3,000 mAh 3,100 mAh 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Home button Back Power button In-screen Connector Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No Yes Yes Yes Special features Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Dual-SIM capabilities Price off-contract (USD) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $399 $750 $399 Price (GBP) £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £399 £669 £329 Price (AUD) AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$649 AU$1,199 UK price converts to AU$650