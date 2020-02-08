2020's best meal prep containers

If it seems like a chore to make your lunch (perhaps on top of the responsibility of making food for all your kids' school lunches), you probably haven't yet found the right meal prepping solution. Yes, it takes a lot of time and effort to prep cook for more than one meal at a time, but it's also the best way to keep that Whole30 promise you made to yourself. Well, unless you spring for a meal kit delivery plan, but until that secret trust fund kicks in you might need a more practical solution for meal prepping and daily lunch.

What you really need is motivation -- and that can come in the form of stocking up on the best meal prep containers and the best food storage containers, which actually make the whole meal planning and meal prepping thing kind of fun, or at the very least, easy. From plastic storage options that are microwave and freezer safe to easy to clean portion control containers, selecting the best meal prep containers for the storage of your food can be difficult. That's why we rounded up some of the best meal-prep containers that are good-looking, uber-functional and will not only put you in the meal prepping spirit but will also ensure you never spend $16 on an overpriced salad (or any other food) again.

Amazon This durable 18-piece set of food prep containers is a dream for portioning out soups, snacks, veggies, stews and brown-rice bowls, and then tossing them in your work bag or popping them in the microwave -- the snap lids are completely leak and spill-proof. (Hot tip: Use the tiniest one for storing condiments and dressings.)

Sur la Table May you never buy another plastic bag again. These reusable silicone wunderkinds come in a variety of sizes (there are three in this set). Use one for your sando and the baby ones for cut carrots, nuts and berries (or chocolate).

Amazon We know you've maybe heard of this one before, but still, there's nothing more satisfying than constructing a gorgeous Mason jar salad, which is pretty much the perfect way to beat the "sad desk salad" blues. These durable, freezer safe meal preparation jars are also great for storing liquids and protein shakes.

Amazon Perfect for portion control, these colorful reusable containers will help you spot your lunch in a crowded office fridge. The airtight seal locking plastic lids will minimize leaks and spills -- and they collapse after use, which means more cupboard storage space for you!

Amazon Evolutionize meal prep. This genius three-layer food prep salad container separates your proteins and toppings from your greens, and a mini container with a twist-off top keeps your dressing in check.

Amazon A favorite product of Oprah's, this genius pack has a sleek bamboo cover and a Tetris-like modular design with durable containers that are completely spill-proof. (You can buy different sizes to mix and match.) It's microwave safe, freezer safe and dishwasher safe. Plus, it comes with magnetic cutlery, which decreases your chances of accidentally tossing one in the trash.

Amazon Prove that you're a millennial who can actually cook (or at least one who remembers to carry those leftovers from last night to work) with this double-decker bento lunch box that can be converted into a single-tier box, too, depending on your bento lunch haul.

Amazon This adorable triple-decker box isn't just a looker -- the insulated top layer of the compartments will keep your food warm for two to three hours.

This story was written by July Vadnal and originally posted on Chowhound.