2020 Amazon Prime Day best gaming deals: Nintendo Switch games reduced to $40

Amazon Prime Day is running until the end of Wednesday and although the new Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 are coming soon, there's zero chance we're seeing any discounts on these consoles. Luckily, there are still a ton of deals on games, gaming gear and accessories available over the next two days that are worth a look, including top Switch games marked down to $40 on Amazon.

There are also some great offers from Target, Best Buy and Newegg when it comes to Amazon Prime Day for gamers. We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on all things gaming and will keep this list up to date with offers as soon as they arrive. Check out the latest below.

Discounted Nintendo Switch games

Several popular Switch games are on sale via Amazon right now. Here's the best we've seen.



















Not a Switch game, but a great deal:

Lots of Razer gaming gear is on sale at Amazon right now, and this is a great price for a very high-end mechanical gaming keyboard. Green, yellow and orange switch versions are available at different levels of discount -- basically defining how "clicky" you want the keys to be.

Dell Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so.

Corsair One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.

Ubisoft The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.

One of the oddest of the retro mini consoles, this Neogeo micro arcade outputs to a TV, but also has its own built-in 3.5-inch screen. It has 40 built-in games like King of Fighters, Metal Slug and Fatal Fury (honestly, those are probably the ones you care about). This deluxe version includes two wired Neogeo gamepads and even an HDMI cable.

Josh Miller/CNET A hefty, big-sounding set of gaming headphones with its own DAC (digital analog conversion) and preamp, which includes a breakout box with a big volume knob.

