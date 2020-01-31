CNET también está disponible en español.

2019's Lion King heads to Disney Plus

If you've ever wanted to see photorealistic animals singing, you are in luck, buddy.

Yep, it's still animated. Fight me. 

 Disney

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Patrick Stewart is in a new show over on CBS All Access. Guess what? CBS put episode one out of Picard on YouTube for free! Give it a shot! 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Mufasa is home

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

