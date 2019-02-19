2019 tech events calendar: Everything on deck from Apple, Google, Amazon and more

With CES 2019, the Detroit Auto Show, the Chicago Auto Show and the Sundance Film Festival all in the rearview mirror, this year's calendar of tech, automotive and cultural events are already well underway. Just like last year (you remember last year, right? The good and the bad), CNET will be covering news and announcements from every major show and event that happens from now until 2020, when it starts all over again with CES 2020.
Toy Fair 2019: New York, Feb. 16-19
Toys and tech go hand in hand these days and the Toy Fair gives us our first glimpses of how the pairing will take shape in the coming year. Last year we got a party game with its own heart-rate monitor. This year, it's everything from a home lie detector game to Fortnite and Overwatch Nerf guns. There's even a new Pictionary that adds augmented reality to the classic drawing game.
Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S10 event: San Francisco, Feb. 20
Samsung unveiled a prototype of its forthcoming 5G phone in its booth at CES 2019. It also announced its Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 20 and sent out the invite pictured above. While we don't know the full details yet, it's safe to say Samsung is planning to officially debut the Galaxy S10 (or three of them).
Mobile World Congress 2019: Barcelona, Feb. 25-28
If you've ever wondered why there are no major mobile announcements at CES every year, it's because of MWC. However, like CES this year, there is sure to be a lot of discussion about 5G.
CP+ 2019: Yokohama, Feb. 28 to March 3
CP+ is the most important show for camera and photo imaging for consumers and professionals -- at least aside from Photokina, which won't happen again until May 2020. Cameras including Sony's A7 III, Fujifilm's X-H1 and Panasonic's GX9 were all launched around CP+, for example. If you've been waiting for a major camera or lens announcement or you simply love photo gear, you'll want to look for news just before and during this show.
Intl. Home + Housewares Show 2019: Chicago, March 2-5
There was no shortage of smart home news to come out of CES. But if you can't get enough of the latest in kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets, home design and other accessories, this Chicago show in March is one to watch. CNET will be there to bring you the latest in connected coffee makers and Instant Pot rivals.
Geneva Motor Show, March 5-6
The appearance of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Concept at the 2018 Geneva show got us amped for a production Supra, which appeared at the Detroit Auto Show this year ready to end its two-decade hiatus. Can't wait to see what comes this year.
SXSW 2019: Austin, March 8-17
Saying this conference down in Austin, Texas has become huge feels like a understatement with events dedicated to music, film, comedy, gaming and tech.
Apple spring event?
You didn't miss anything: Apple hasn't made any official announcements for its 2019 events. However, it does typically hold three to four major ones throughout the year with the first falling sometimes -- but not always! -- in the March-to-April timeframe. Last year's was all about education and featured the launch of the 2018 9.7-inch iPad. For 2019, Apple may shift to entertainment and announce its long-rumored video streaming service.
New York Auto Show: April 17-18
The best part of the 2018 NY Auto Show? Most of the cars that debuted were actually headed to showroom floors including the overhauled 2019 Toyota RAV4 that stole the show. We're hoping for more of the same in 2019.
Facebook F8 2019: April 30 to May 1
Spring is developer conference season and the social network gets things started. It promises to be filled with "networking opportunities, deep-dive sessions and product demos, all showcasing how technology can enable the best of what people can do together," wrote Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, in a blog post (full story here). Of course, Facebook still needs to figure out how to deal with the ongoing fake news problem and the heavy-handed tactics that have damaged its reputation in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the 2016 election. Oh, and there's the next Oculus VR headset, too.
Google I/O 2019: May 7-9
The search giant announced the dates for its 2019 developers conference in a suitably Google way by posting a puzzle for developers on Twitter. To jog your memory, at last year's conference Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled Duplex, its uncanny artificial intelligence for Google Assistant users that could make appointments and reservations using a human voice complete with pauses, umms and ahhs.
Microsoft Build 2019
If you think Microsoft's developer conference is all about Windows, you haven't been paying attention. Much of the 2018's focus was on Microsoft's work on artificial intelligence (AI) systems, machine learning, edge-computing tools and the company's moves to integrate with other platforms including iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa. Dates haven't been announced, but expect it to be in early May.
Computex 2019: Taipei, May 28-June 1
The largest IT tradeshow in Asia, Computex is usually good for some interesting PC announcements the latest chip news and an abundance of crazy gadgets and accessories.
Apple WWDC 2019 (expected)
Like the others, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference has a heavy focus on its software and operating systems -- MacOS, iOS, WatchOS, tvOS -- as well as its HealthKit, ARKit and HomeKit platforms. But sometimes we also see new iPads or Macs at this event. There's no announced date yet, but WWDC 2018 was June 4-8.
E3 2019: Los Angeles, June 11-13
Three days of games, games, games and the hardware and accessories you use to play them. But with Sony sitting out 2019's show, it will be interesting to see what Bethesda, Ubisoft and console makers Microsoft and Nintendo have on deck -- not to mention offshoots like the PC gaming show.
Amazon Prime Day (expected)
Amazon hasn't confirmed that its big summer sale is returning for 2019, but we'd be shocked if it doesn't. The big mid-July sale typically features eye-popping discounts on the site's own Fire, Echo and Kindle products in addition to anything and everything Alexa-enabled. Amazon also slashes prices on all kinds of other things for the day (well, technically two days), basically giving you permission to buy things you didn't know you needed until they were $10 cheaper. It's like The Purge, but for online shopping.
2019 Comic-Con: San Diego, July 18-21
There are comic-cons all year long around the world, but the San Diego show is the largest in North America attracting more than 130,000 attendees. While 2018 was sort of a laid-back show with no huge announcements, SDCC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which could make for a news-packed show. By the way, Comic-Con 2019 attendee badges are sold out.
Samsung Galaxy Note Unpacked event (rumored)
August is a generally a slow month for big tech news with one exception: Samsung's Galaxy Note announcement. Last year's Note 9 was a modest update, all things considered, which means the Note 10 could be a complete overhaul. We probably won't hear any significant rumors about it until we get past the Galaxy S10 announcements, though.
IFA 2019: Berlin, Sept. 6-11
Held in Berlin every September, IFA is Europe's largest consumer-electronics trade show. Although many of the products announced never reach the US, there's still a lot that does come to market globally. And it kicks off a never-ending parade of consumer tech announcements for the fall (and holiday shopping season).
Frankfurt Motor Show, Sept. 10-11
Lots of sports cars, lots of hybrids and EVs and a healthy portion of concept cars make up most of what debuts in Frankfort. Unfortunately, there are several that will never be available in the States.
Apple September event (expected)
Apple's September event is the reason you should never buy a new iPhone in August. The culmination of months of iPhone rumors, speculation and leaks lead to the official unveiling of the company's top product in mid-September. A new Apple Watch is usually along for the ride as well.
Amazon September event?
For the past couple of years, Amazon has overhauled its Alexa-powered product line in late September. We saw more than a dozen new and refreshed products in 2018. Will that happen again this year? We'll just have to wait and see.
Microsoft October Surface event?
This is the one day of the year when Microsoft's PC hardware takes a backseat to its software. There's usually a new product announcement or an update to existing hardware in the summer, like 2018's Surface Go, but Microsoft often uses an October event to highlight more important devices. Will it do so again in 2019? Time will tell.
Google Pixel October event?
Again, this one isn't guaranteed, but expected: Google's annual fall hardware event normally drops in between Apple's two second-half events. Though leaks and rumors tend take the wind out of the announcements, Google always seems to have some surprises when it comes to its Android, Chrome and Google Assistant devices.
PDN Photo Plus Expo: New York, Oct. 24-26
Photo Plus is the largest photography and imaging show in North America with "20,000 professional photographers, photography enthusiasts, videographers, students and educators" in attendance. If you're into cameras, the accessories for them and how to use them better, put it on your calendar.
Apple October event?
Apple often -- but not always -- wraps up its event year with announcements of consumer-focused products such as iPads and non-Pro laptops and desktops. In 2018, however, Apple leaned more toward creatives with the all-new MacBook Air, Mac Mini desktop and iPad Pro. The event typically hits at the end of October, giving us plenty of time for leaks and think pieces on where the company needs to go next.
Samsung Developers Conference (expected)
Away from the developer conference onslaught in spring, Samsung's November conference guarantees itself some time in the spotlight for its projects. In 2018, it was our first glimpse of its folding phone, a list of enhancements coming to its Bixby digital assistant and the announcement of One UI, a simplified interface for its mobile devices.
Microsoft Ignite: Orlando, Nov. 4-8
Ignite covers what's coming next from the software giant for IT professionals and enterprise customers who want to know the "future of cloud, data, business intelligence, teamwork and productivity." It's heavy on the workshops and breakout sessions, but quite a bit of news comes out of the conference as well.
Los Angeles Auto Show: Nov. 18-21
Although it tends to lack a central focus, LA is one of the most important shows of the year. For example, in 2018, there were several big debuts across categories debuts like the Wrangler-based Jeep Gladiator pickup, the next Kia Soul, Mazda3, Porsche 911 and all-new Hyundai Palisade SUV.
Earlier 2019 events
We're already past these big 2019 milestones.
CES 2019 (January)
Sundance 2019 (January-February)
Super Bowl 53 (February)
Chicago Auto Show (February)
