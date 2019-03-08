2019's small appliance trends: Bright colors, fancy finishes

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

It's 2019, and it's high time we were thinking beyond stainless steel kitchen appliances. This year Samsung, LG and GE all plan to offer fridges, ovens and dishwashers in striking nonsteel finishes. Small appliances are stepping away from shiny steel too. That includes everything from toaster ovens and coffee makers to stand mixers and kettles.

Whether clad in hues of cool white, vibrant blues and reds or even copper, these products pop. That's especially true when paired with the neutral whites, creams and grays of contemporary kitchens. Sure, stainless steel isn't going away completely. You'll just have way more choices in 2019. So if you'd like to take a break from stainless, here are the new countertop appliances that'll help you do it.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Color makes a comeback

Walking the halls of the International Home and Housewares show in Chicago recently, I was struck by the amount of color that caught my eye. Storebound's Dash lineup of kitchen products were particularly noticeable. On display were tiny toaster ovens, air fryers and egg cookers in pastels of aqua and pink.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

KitchenAid is keen on "Passion Red" this year. The lusty hue commemorates the company's 100-year anniversary. You'll be able to order select appliances in the this color soon. KitchenAid will also sell decorative ceramic bowls. These patterned accessories are made to complement its stand mixers and feature artful stencil designs.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Galanz Americas is another company that hopes you've been bitten by the cool color bug. It's working on a retro line of home appliances. Among the line are refrigerators, microwaves and toaster ovens. They'll come in hues of red, yellow and blue.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Perhaps you prefer copper

Latching on to the recent trend of copper fixtures and Edison light bulbs, many products will be built to match. One example is Black & Decker's copper- and bronze-clad hand mixers.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Another is the Ember Copper Ceramic smart mug. Cuisinart too will get in on the copper craze with a copper-coated line of coffee makers and food processors.

Brian Bennett/CNET

White will blend in

White quartz countertops and cabinets are the rage, and white appliances will be in sync with these trendy decors. Braun's new MultiServe Coffee Maker will sport a two-tone white and brushed-metal color scheme. The same goes for De'Longhi's premium Dinamica fully automatic espresso machine.

The second-generation Dash Rapid Cold Brew System 2.0 coffee maker is another countertop device that's in step design-wise. The Dash's mostly white exterior, balanced by black accents, are on point.

No matter what style kitchen you have, there are more aesthetic options than ever. And it's heartening to see small appliance exteriors expand from common stainless steel choices.