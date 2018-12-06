2019 Golden Globe movie noms: Black Panther, A Star is Born score big

Warner Bros

A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians nabbed Golden Globe 2019 movie nominations Thursday morning, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace, The Americans, Killing Eve and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel got nods on the TV side.

A Star is Born led the movie pack with nominations for best drama, best director (Bradley Cooper), best actor (Cooper again), best actress (Lady Gaga) and best original song (Shallow). Black Panther scored three nominations -- best drama, best score and best original song (All The Stars).

Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and Christian Slater announced the nominations for the 76th Golden Globes from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 2019 Golden Globes will be presented by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh. The awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (or Monday, Jan. 7 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 3 p.m. AEDT) from the Beverly Hilton.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Peter Farrely, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Roma, by Alfonso Cuaron

The Favourite, by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

If Beale Street Could Talk, by Barry Jenkins

Vice, by Adam McKay

Green Book, by Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

A Quiet Place, by Marco Beltrami

Isle of Dogs, by Alexandre Desplat

Black Panther, by Ludwig Göransson

First Man, by Justin Hurwitz

Mary Poppins Returns, by Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)

Requiem for a Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Murai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Comedy or Musical Series

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Alienist

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

