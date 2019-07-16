2019 Emmy nominations: Game of Thrones sets record with 32 nods

The 71st Emmy Award nominees came out Tuesday -- Game of Thrones will battle shows including Killing Eve and Bodyguard for best drama series despite having a divisive final season. The HBO blockbuster got 32 nominations in total, making HBO the network with the most total nominations this year -- 137 in all.
Last year, Netflix took that honor with 112 nominations, beating HBO's 108 and breaking its 17-year winning streak. This year, Netflix got 117 nominations in total.
Community star Ken Jeong and The Good Place actor D'Arcy Carden unveiled the list at an LA ceremony. The 71st Emmys will air Sept. 22 on Fox, but we don't know who'll host yet. Here's the full list of nominees.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday,
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
