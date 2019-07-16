2019 Emmy nominations: Game of Thrones sets record with 32 nods

HBO

The 71st Emmy Award nominees came out Tuesday -- Game of Thrones will battle shows including Killing Eve and Bodyguard for best drama series despite having a divisive final season. The HBO blockbuster got 32 nominations in total, making HBO the network with the most total nominations this year -- 137 in all.

Last year, Netflix took that honor with 112 nominations, beating HBO's 108 and breaking its 17-year winning streak. This year, Netflix got 117 nominations in total.

Community star Ken Jeong and The Good Place actor D'Arcy Carden unveiled the list at an LA ceremony. The 71st Emmys will air Sept. 22 on Fox, but we don't know who'll host yet. Here's the full list of nominees.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday,

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Originally published July 16, 4:36 a.m. PT.