Frankly, the best place to catch the bulk of the 2018 Oscar-nominated films will be in theaters. But if you want to check off a few viewings from your sofa, here's what Netflix has to offer.

'Mudbound'

Metacritic score: 85

Netflix picked up distribution rights to this period drama directed by Dee Rees after it screened at the Sundance Film Festival. The film received four Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Mary J. Blige. Rachel Morrison also made history as the first female to ever receive a Best Cinematography nomination in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's 90-year history. If you only have time to watch one film from the list, I highly recommend you choose "Mudbound."

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Metacritic score: 67

If you're wondering what technical award this was nominated for, I'll save you a search. It's Visual Effects. That doesn't mean this Marvel film isn't worth your time. The Guardian films are humorous, visual candy that groove along in space to the tunes of classic oldies music. Plus if you haven't seen it, it's worth catching up on all the big Marvel films before "Avengers: Infinity War" releases in May.

'Last Man in Aleppo'

This documentary on the Syrian Civil War will leave you on the edge of your seat. It follows the lives of three men who are White Helmets, an organization that does search and rescue after bombings. "Last Man in Aleppo" already took home the Grand Jury Documentary award at Sundance. It's a heavy watch, but also a powerful one.

'On Body and Soul'

Metacritic score: 77

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't have any Best Picture nominees available to stream. But it does have one Best Foreign Language Film nomination, the Hungarian "On Body and Soul." It's a romantic, if not strange, story of two slaughterhouse workers having shared dreams that they are deer in the forest.

'Strong Island'

Metacritic score: 86

Another contender for Best Documentary, "Strong Island" is an incredibly moving film about a family's history and their struggles with racism in America. The movie is centered around a horrific tragedy in 1992, when William Ford Jr., a 24-year-old black high school teacher on Long Island was murdered by a white 19-year-old. Yance Ford's documentary on his brother's death is a heart-wrenching film that tries to celebrate William's potential.

'Icarus'

Metacritic score: 68

Bryan Fogel's documentary "Icarus" about sports doping may as well be called a thriller; while making this documentary he accidentally uncovers a massive Russian doping scandal after meeting with a Russian scientist. "Icarus" is an insightful yet scary look at the complex world of sports and the politics surrounding them.

'The Boss Baby'

Metacritic score: 50

Yep, "The Boss Baby" was nominated for Best Animated Feature. Alec Baldwin voices a baby who is a secret agent in a war between puppies and babies. I'm not going to try and sell you on the premise; I don't get it either. But hey, at least there's a film here you can watch with your kids.*

'Beauty and the Beast'

Metacritic score: 65

*Actually, there are two films you can watch with your kids. 👍 This live-action remake of the animated classic received nominations for both Production and Costume Design. It's not quite as magical as the 1991 version, but the film is still charming and well suited for a family movie night.