Last week's iPhone gossip just took a turn for the best: The rumored triple camera iPhones of 2019 might come a year earlier. One of the models could even sell for less than the iPhone X, if word on the internet is to be believed. Here are the juiciest iPhone rumors of the past week.

The iPhone X Plus could pack a third camera sooner than we heard

Hold the phone. You might not have to wait until 2019 to get a third camera on your iPhone, like we originally heard. The latest rumor from Forbes claims that one of the three iPhones allegedly slated for 2018, the iPhone X Plus, could house three camera lenses on the back. If that comes to pass, that might mean we'll see that phone a year early.

Ghostek; Gordon Kelly / Forbes

Either way, Apple isn't the first to go this triple-camera route. Huawei introduced a phone with three rear cameras in March, the Huawei P20 Pro. It features one lens that does the heavy lifting of taking most shots, a second telephoto lens that also assists with portrait shots and a monochrome lens to add additional detail.

It isn't clear whether the 2018 iPhone we're currently referring to as the "iPhone X Plus" is expected to use the same setup or if Apple plans to add a depth-sensing element to support its move into AR.

More affordable iPhones rumored, but not as many

While one of the upcoming iPhones is expected to cost more, the lowest-end model could cost less. According to veteran iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least one of Apple's 2018 iPhones may be more affordable than today's iPhone X.

So if you're one of the people that held off on paying $999, you might be in luck. In September, it's possible you could get an almost all-screen iPhone starting for as low as $600. The 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with an OLED screen could still cost between $900 and $1,000, Kuo forecasts, so save up.

Even if the 2018 iPhones are relatively cheaper, you might not be able to get your hands on one. Apple will reportedly ship 20 percent fewer new-model iPhones this year compared with its plans of last year. Looks like you might have to stand in one of those ridiculously long lines on release day.

What else is happening with the iPhone?

iPhone news you missed: More about that three-camera iPhone, Siri gets creepier in iOS 12

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (aka WWDC) dished up a heaping portion of iPhone updates to take in. Most importantly, we can stop making predictions about iOS 12, the next operating system to come to your iPhone.

iOS 12 includes a new feature called Memoji, group FaceTime, Siri shortcuts and a lot more. Apple drew praise -- and much more fire -- for apps. Plus, two juicy rumors about future iPhone screens and a third camera. Here's what you may have missed.

Memoji for iOS 12: The cuter version of you

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Samsung might have done 3D emojis of your face first, but Apple did it cuter with Memoji. Announced last week at Worldwide Developers Conference and coming out in fall, iOS 12 will let you create a personalized Animoji of you, cleverly called Memoji. (Get it? Me-moji?)

Siri's new Shortcuts app could know you better than you know yourself. Throughout your day, Apple's digital assistant will suggest information and services that it thinks you'll need. Siri can now recognize upcoming events or repeated behaviors and prompt certain actions or reminders to help you out. Mom's birthday? You'll get a reminder. Running late like always? Siri will text your boss. Yes, now even Siri knows your bad habits. We'll see if this is going to be truly helpful or unfortunately annoying.

Group FaceTime also became a thing. iOS 12 lets you FaceTime up to 32 people at once, and you can even do it in the form of an Animoji. If you have more than 32 friends to FaceTime with, take it up with Apple. The list of iOS 12 updates continues: From multiplayer AR to an app that keeps track of your app addictions.

Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzon/CNET

Three cameras, OLED for all

Dual cameras, schmual cameras -- how about three? A new analyst report speculates that the 2019 iPhone will have one telephoto lens and two more to create a depth map for AR.

Those three iPhones rumored for 2019 are also suspected to all use OLED screens, just like the iPhone X. This screen technology is known to produce rich color with high contrast and deep blacks.

What's the apps?

Who would've thought that a doodling app could bring bitter iPhone and Android fanboy rivals together? Just A Line is a multiplayer "game" at the heart of Google's first Android-to-iOS AR experiment. Anyone with Android or iOS can collaborate on AR doodles in the same environment. Apps: Bringing the world closer together since 1987.

Scott Stein/CNET

Unfortunately, apps don't always mend relationships -- sometimes they tear them apart. Telegram, an instant-messaging app now banned in Russia, says that Apple is keeping it from updating its iOS app. Telegram was prohibited on Russian territory after its founders refused to provide users' private communications to Russian security agencies. In a recent statement, co-founder Pavel Durov implied that Apple was siding with Russia on this dispute over user privacy. Let's hope we get to the bottom of this.

And in another serious breakup: gamers might feel the heartbreak now that Apple has allegedly rejected an app that would have let you stream PC games to your iPhone or iPad. Apple initially agreed to release Valve's Steam Link app, but like in so many failed relationships, promises don't always pan out.

Editors' note: This story originally published June 9 and was most recently updated June 12 at 4:00 a.m. PT.