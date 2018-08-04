Apple may be ditching the free headphone jack adapter that comes in the box of this year's iPhones if the rumors are true. The latest iOS 12 beta release has some hidden clues that hint at dual SIM support for at least one of the 2018 iPhones. And even the thousand dollar price tag of the iPhone X didn't stop consumers from buying a bunch of them; 43.3 million units according to Apple's third quarter earning reports which were released this week. But the biggest news: Apple hit a trillion, and it has the iPhone to thank! Here's a roundup of the most important iPhone news and rumors of the week.

¿Will Apple ditch the dongle?

If the rumors are true, you'll be losing that dongle before you open the box of this year's iPhones. According to a Barclays report note published by MacRumors Apple will not include a Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter in the box of the 2018 iPhones. The company has included this dongle free of charge since it removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The phones also included a set Lightning EarPods alongside the charger in the box, but this time Apple is also rumored to be swapping out the wall charger and cable for a USB-C to Lightning fast-charging option. Users still hoping to use 3.5mm headphones with these new phones would have to purchase the adapter separately from Apple for $9, £9 and AU12.

iOS 12 hides clues about the next iPhones

We've been hearing murmurs about a dual SIM option on the next iPhones, but now there's evidence to back these claims. Well, sort of. According to an article published in 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 12 beta 5 has some clues hidden in the code that would indicate dual SIM support. Code alone doesn't guarantee that we will see a reflection of this in September's hardware, but it does mean the company's working on this kind of option.

A dual SIM option doesn't make much sense in the U.S. where there's currently no carrier support, but it would help Apple attract the overseas markets where it's looking to expand as expressed in its earnings call Tuesday.

Apple hits a trillion

Apple has officially joined the four comma club. The stock hit the magic number of $207.05 on Thursday following a positive earnings report two days earlier which put the company at a trillion dollar valuation that has held strong as of Friday after trading hours.

Apple shares the limelight with the only other public company that's hit the trillion dollar mark before: PetroChina which does oil and gas. But that was way back in 2007 and it was only sitting pretty on the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a short while. The other company that's potentially worth even more than Apple is is Saudi Aramco, the oil and energy company. Reports suggest it could be worth up to 2 trillion dollars. But unlike Apple, it's a private company so there's no way to know for sure.

James Martin/CNET

All things considered, this is a serious turnaround for a company that almost went bankrupt in the late 1990s. But other tech companies are nipping at Apple's heels. Amazon's hovering around the 877 billion mark, while Alphabet (aka Google's parent company) is around 854 billion.

It's all about the iPhone

Apple owes most of its revenue to the iPhone, which continues to keep bringing in more sales despite a general slowdown in the smartphone market. Even the hefty price tag didn't stop the company from selling 41.3 million iPhones in the fiscal third quarter of 2018, a one percent increase over last year.

Josh Miller/CNET

And the company as a whole did even better, increasing revenue by 17 percent is a pretty big deal. Apples services aka App Store, Apple Music and iCloud -- make up thinner slice of the revenue pie compared to the iPhone, but they've been growing at a much faster pace of about 30 percent for the second quarter in a row.

The same can be said about their "others" category which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods which increased 37 percent increase over last year. Mac numbers were pretty much the only ones that dipped this quarter, but this obviously didn't stop the trillion dollar Apple train from chugging to the top.

Other iPhone news:

Rumor has it that the 2018 iPhones might end up being slower than previous models. And the least expensive model in the upcoming series could launch a month later than expected. And lastly, if your current iPhone needs some fixing while you're waiting, Apple's internal repair videos could help out. Here's what you need to know about iPhone news and rumors this week.

2018 iPhones could be slower than Android phones

Apple's iPhones for 2018 could lag behind Androids, and Apple's patent war with Qualcomm is the reason why.

James Martin/CNET

The fallout of a strained relationship between these two mobile titans means that Qualcomm expects it won't supply modems for the upcoming round of iPhones. This is the part that phones use to connect to the network. Qualcomm thinks that Apple will go all in with chip competitor Intel, which already supplies modems for about half of the current iPhones.

The result of this switcharoo could limit Apple's network speeds and make it difficult for Intel to keep up with Apple's demand for new iPhone modems. Nonetheless, this is fantastic news for Intel, which missed the boat when mobile phones were blowing up. If true, this could be Intel's game to lose.

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone might not arrive until October

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bad news: we might have to wait until October to see the rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. It's suspected that this model could suffer a one-month delay because of possible quality-control issues with its screen's backlight, which is said to leak all over the place. But hey, this is better than the six-week delay that was expected before.

Apparently Apple's other two iPhone flagships, the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models, seem to be right on track... so far.

Apple's internal repair videos may have leaked

Ever wanted to watch a DIY for repairing your iPhone? YouTuber Arman Haji uploaded 11 videos covering all of Apple's secret, proprietary tools needed to repair your Apple devices yourself.

The videos were a rare glimpse behind Apple's tightly closed shutters. If left on YouTube, they could have also seriously eaten into Apple's repairs profits -- AppleCare is big business.

James Martin/CNET

Apple never responded to CNET's request for comment, but here's something more -- not only were the videos removed from YouTube, but Haji's entire YouTube channel seems to have blipped off the radar as well.

