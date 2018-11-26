Sarah Tew/CNET

So far in this sale week, Apple's Four-Day Savings Event has been another lame batch of gift cards on select products. Nothing to get too excited over if you're looking for a real deal. Other retailers, on the other hand, haven't let you down when it comes to Cyber Monday 2018. Whether it's Apple AirPods, HomePod, iPad, iPhone or an Apple Watch that you're after, I've listed the best prices below. Just know that many of these deals won't last long...

Apple shopping tips

Before we dive in, some buying advice. First, you can get discounts right now by shopping for refurbished items from Apple proper. Currently, for example, the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 38mm is $239, a savings of $40. And you can save $80 on the refurbished iPad Pro 9.7 (32GB). Apple's certified refurbs are usually indistinguishable from new, and have the same warranty as their new counterparts.

Apple Watch Series 4: Free T-Mobile is offering free Apple Watch Series 4 when you join them with two eligible lines. Score! Pro tip: Get free two-day shipping by using the promo code: 2DAY See at T-Mobile

Get up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 3 models Looking for an Apple Watch Series 3 models? Amazon has a deal for you. Get up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 3 models this Cyber Monday. See at Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 review

Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $2,400 ($1,000 off) This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we found. You can get a Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at a whopping grand of the original price. If you're looking to upgrade your MacBook, this is the time. The site has other great laptop deals, too. $2,400.00 at B&H

Second, many stores -- Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, etc. -- have matching sale prices on Apple gear. So is there any advantage to choosing one over another? There might be: Check your favorite cashback service to see if one store is offering a higher rebate rate than another.

Free AirPods when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile (save $159) Sarah Tew/CNET The best AirPods deal at the moment comes from Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS): Get it free when you buy an iPhone 6S for $49 or bring your own iPhone and sign up for an unlimited plan. Those plans start at $50 per month, with discounts if you add more lines. If you're not looking to switch carriers, there are other AirPods deals to be had as well. See at Metro by T-Mobile AirPods review

iPhones (save up to $750) Angela Lang/CNET There are too many options to list here, but suffice it to say, if you're in the market, there are plenty of Cyber Monday iPhone deals. One that stands out: US Cellular will give you a free iPhone XR (in the form of bill credit on a 30-month plan) when you sign up for unlimited service. See at US Cellular iPhone XR review

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): $250 (save $80) Sarah Tew/CNET Not that long ago, even the base model iPad would run you $500. Although this one lacks Pro features, it's still the current-generation model at an $80 savings. $250.00 at Walmart iPad 2018 review

Apple HomePod: $250 (save $100) Andrew Hoyle/CNET Apple's Siri-powered smart speaker offers some of the best sound in its class, and Best Buy will chop a rare $100 off the regular price. See at Best Buy HomePod review

We'll update this post when we spot better deals on these and other Apple items. So check back soon!

