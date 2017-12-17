2017 was a year for the ages in games

It's no doubt 2017 will go down in history as one of the best gaming years of all time. It was that good.
But with a year filled to the brim with such top-tier offerings, narrowing them down to a reasonably sized list was no easy task. Here are the 15 games that resonated with me the most.
Have a different idea of what 2017's best games were? Sound off in the comments below or let me have it on Twitter.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.