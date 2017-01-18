2016 was the hottest year on record. Sound familiar?

2014 was the hottest year in recorded history. Then 2015 beat it. Now, 2016 has blown them both out of the water, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. The average surface temperature over land and oceans was 0.94 degrees Celsius (1.69 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the 20th century mean according to the NOAA, and 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) higher according to NASA.

Last year's record increased by 0.07 degrees compared to the year before, the NOAA said, and both it and NASA said that the rise in temperature can be at least partially attributed to human-made emissions. The average surface temperature of the planet has risen about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2.0 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 19th century, NASA said. As well as being the third year in a row, 2016 is the fifth record-breaking year since the start of the 21st century (the other two were 2005 and 2010).

"2016 is remarkably the third record year in a row in this series," said NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies director Gavin Schmidt. "We don't expect record years every year, but the ongoing long-term warming trend is clear."