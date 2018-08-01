CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

2001: A Space Odyssey will get Imax release

The Kubrick classic hits Imax in select cities in August.

2001.png

2001: A Space Odyssey is coming to Imax.

 Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is getting the Imax treatment for the first time. 

To celebrate the film's 50th anniversary, Warner Bros. will bring it to Imax theaters in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto, for a week in August, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you catch 2001: A Space Odyssey, you'll be watching a 70mm print whose restoration was overseen by Christopher Nolan, director of movies like The Dark Knight and Interstellar. 

Next Article: Solving the Somerton Man mystery, Australia's most baffling cold case