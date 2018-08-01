2001: A Space Odyssey will get Imax release

Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is getting the Imax treatment for the first time.

To celebrate the film's 50th anniversary, Warner Bros. will bring it to Imax theaters in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto, for a week in August, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you catch 2001: A Space Odyssey, you'll be watching a 70mm print whose restoration was overseen by Christopher Nolan, director of movies like The Dark Knight and Interstellar.