20 photos taken with the Pixel 4's camera: You be the judge

Angela Lang/CNET

Google revealed its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones at the 2019 Made by Google event on Tuesday, with several new features that include Android 10, motion sensing and accident detection. But the company also updated the phone's camera, adding a telephoto lens and improved low-light shooting -- including astrophotography -- and portrait mode. Read CNET's exclusive look at the new Pixel 4 camera features.

In an Amazon-style autumnal windfall of products, also unveiled at the 2019 Made by Google event in New York were the Pixel Buds 2 wireless earphones, Pixelbook Go Chromebook, Nest Mini smart speaker and Nest Wifi smart router. Google Stadia also got a release date.

As the successor to the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 has big shoes to fill when it comes to its camera. Back in 2018, the Pixel 3's most compelling feature was its excellent camera, and we were impressed by how well it captured beautiful photos using just a single rear camera during a time when its competitors employed two or more. These days, however, competition is fierce, with both the iPhone 11 and Note 10 having their own low-light modes that work impressively.

With a Pixel 4 in tow, we took the phone out for a spin and captured a few photos with its new dual cameras. Take a look below and let us know what you think about the phone in the reader comments. Will you be getting the Pixel 4? For more information check out CNET's full coverage of Google's Pixel 4 event and read our Pixel 4 hands-on.

Portrait mode

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Selfies

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Close-ups

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Range of lighting



Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Astrophotography taken with the Pixel 4's Night Sight

Google

Google

Google

Google