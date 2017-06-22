20 percent of planet Earth visits YouTube every month

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

As far as milestones go, it's a big one. YouTube announced in a blog post today that it crossed 1.5 billion viewers per month. Those 1.5 billion accounts spend an average on one hour a day streaming videos on mobile alone.

CEO Susan Wojcicki also announced that the success has carried over to YouTube's original programming. The 37 existing YouTube Red Original series and movies chalked up almost a quarter of a billion views, and today YouTube shared more details on another dozen projects coming to the platform.

YouTube also announced some changes to the platform to better adapt to the screen size and orientation you're currently using for both mobile and desktop.