20 Harry Potter gifts any Potterhead will love

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The wizarding world of Harry Potter, with its dazzling spells, nifty gadgets and magical creatures, offers a much-needed escape from the real world. Thankfully, there's a plethora of merchandise to help make that imaginary world feel a little more real.

Here are some Harry Potter-themed gifts that are sure to excite any aspiring wizard.

Pottery Barn I'd argue the best merch is useful merch. This Golden Snitch clock is something your gift recipient will likely use every day and is an eye-catching addition to any display or bedside table.

Hallmark The bakers in your life will appreciate this guide on how to make everything from Pumpkin Patch Pies to Owl Muffins.

Williams Sonoma Another staple for bakers: cookie cutters of everything from Harry's glasses to the Sorting Hat.

Williams Sonoma It seems more vendors are (thankfully) recognizing many Harry Potter fans are adults who are looking to add some magic to their everyday routines. This Instant Pot, embellished with a dazzling outline of Hogwarts, definitely checks that box.

Pandora Another charming addition to any adult's collection: themed jewelry from Pandora. Options range from these Golden Snitch earrings to a spinning Time Turner pendant to a Hedwig charm with Platform 9 3/4 engraved on the back.

Alex and Ani One more for the jewelry fans. This Time Turner necklace features a charm with a crystal hourglass and the inscription, "I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun."

Amazon I understand this is intended for children, but I would not be opposed to owning this myself. This Hedwig toy features more than 15 sounds and movements to (kind of) bring this beloved companion to life.

Barnes & Noble For the Harry Potter and Lego fan, there's perhaps no better option than a Lego set to recreate pieces of the wizarding world.

Hallmark What cooler way to hold up your collection of Harry Potter books than with these fun themed bookends.

Amazon Here's a beautiful staple to place within those bookends. This one's a bit of a splurge, especially given the fact that it only includes the first three books in the series, but this illustrated collection can serve as a treasured keepsake and collector's item.

Barnes & Noble If the person you're shopping for prefers to pen their own thoughts or stories, this notebook offers inspiration to unleash their creative magic.

Barnes & Noble This chess set will let you relive the Wizard's Chess scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone -- just without the deadly battles.

Amazon Here's another fun game option, but with a tech twist. Use Harry's wand to draw clues in the air, which other players can view via the Pictionary Air app on their devices.

Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET We all need a little motivation now and then, and these wooden quote signs are among my personal favorites. One reads, "Help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it" and another says, "Don't let the muggles get you down." You can hang these 5x7 signs on the wall, or set them on a tabletop.

Vera Bradley This large travel duffel bag will come in handy for holiday trips. What I like about Vera Bradley's Harry Potter collection is that the branding is subtle, so most Muggles likely wouldn't recognize Luna's Spectrespecs sprinkled across this colorful bag. But fellow wizards will definitely notice and appreciate the magical touch.

Vera Bradley Nothing is better for these cold winter months than a cozy throw blanket. The Potterheads in your life will appreciate having this themed throw for their next Harry Potter marathon.

Amazon This bag features an array of fun Harry Potter images, from the Sorting Hat to a Golden Snitch to Hedwig's cage.

Amazon Potter-fy your Apple Watch with this silicone band featuring the Hogwarts Coat of Arms and a Golden Snitch.

Danielle Nicole This case, featuring Harry's lightning bolt scar and glasses, is a fun way to store cosmetics.