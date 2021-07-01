Grab 2 wireless stand chargers for $22 and keep that phone juiced

There's simply no such thing as too many phone chargers. That's especially true when you're bouncing around all summer from place to place leaving a trail of cords and plugs in your wake. For today only, you can score a quick (plus $10 shipping) on SideDeal and keep that phone juiced. The chargers are compatible with any of the latest iPhone and Android smartphones and the same model is about .

A couple of quick things to note: This isn't a speed charger (it's 10 watts) so better for an overnight charge than an afternoon top-off when you've got somewhere to be. ihome is also a budget brand so there's always the chance these won't last as long or charge as fast as a pricier product. That said, we've tested some of the other iHome charging products and they do, in fact, work.

We also dug into limited Amazon reviews for this charger and most complaints center around the fact that they don't lay flat but not as much with the function of the charger itself. These also may not work with certain chunkier phone cases including the OtterBox, according to a few disgruntled buyers. But if you like having extra chargers lying around, $22 for two wireless stand units is about as cheap as it gets.