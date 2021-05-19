Two limited-time Bose headphone deals you need to see

Feeling splurgy? Got some extra stimulus cash to spend? Maybe it's time to indulge yourself in the premium headphones you've always wanted. Bose makes some of the best -- and some of CNET's favorites -- and right now there are notable deals on two top picks: the Bose 700 and QuietComfort 35 II.

These are wireless, over-the-ear headphones with top-notch noise-canceling capabilities and voice assistants built in. You really can't go wrong with either one; the only tricky part is making a decision.

As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last.

Sarah Tew/CNET These are certified-refurbished headphones sold by Bose (via eBay). They come in original retail packaging with the promise of looking and functioning exactly like new. They're even backed by a two-year Allstate warranty, which is kind of surprising given that actual-new Bose headphones are covered for one year. Until the Bose 700 came along, the QuietComfort 35 II was a CNET top pick. The fact that Bose didn't discontinue the latter is proof-positive that it's still a winner. There are four colors available; choose one and then add it to your cart to see the 15% discount that gets you to $181.90. Want to learn more? Read CNET's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Somehow, Bose managed to improve on an already excellent product. CNET's David Carnoy praised the 700's better sound, noise canceling and call quality. Speaking of which, he found these particularly great for working from home, as the "new microphones are designed to pick up your voice better (some of them are beam-forming mics) and reduce noise around you so people can hear you better in noisier environments." Note that this deal is for the soapstone color; the photo above shows the silver model. Also, there's an $8 shipping charge unless you have a MorningSave membership, in which case shipping is free. Read CNET's Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review to learn more.

OK, there you have it. Assuming you're interested in these, which one will you pick?

Read more: The best headphones for 2021

