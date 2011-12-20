1960s 'Batman' in Lego form: Biff! Bam! Pow!

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

I'm a little conflicted about the 1960s "Batman" show.

On one hand, it was a campy show that has given us more than 40 years of lame headlines with Biff! Bam! Pow! any time there's a comic-book-related story.

On the other hand, there's Julie Newmar.

Same thing goes for Lego. I love building stuff with them (sometimes I let my kids help me, too), but I'm not so wild about their tendency to turn into caltrops when I'm walking around barefoot.

But if you mix Lego and Batman, it's like alchemy. The Lego Batman video game was a hit at our house, so I have a feeling this video will be, too. Thanks to 15-year-old French-Canadian animator and YouTuber "LGFB," we can enjoy the opening sequence to "Batman" as nature intended: in Lego form.

(Via Laughing Squid, The Mary Sue, and Bleeding Cool)