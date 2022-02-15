1883, the Yellowstone prequel, is getting a second season

Paramount

Yellowstone is one of Paramount's most successful shows. Its highly rated prequel show, 1883, was equally successful, crushing records to become Paramount Plus' most successful show ever.

So it only makes sense that, today, at an investor call, Paramount Plus announced that 1883 was getting a second season, titled 1932.

1883 tells the origin story of Yellowstone's Dutton family, and stars real life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, alongside the legendary Sam Elliot.

"While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time," explained Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding 'Yellowstone,' and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."