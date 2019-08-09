18 best phones that still have a headphone jack

When Samsung unveiled its trio of new phones on Wednesday, one key feature missing from the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G was the headphone jack. The beloved audio port began disappearing in 2016 when Lenovo/Motorola and Apple lopped it off their phones. Since then, the feature became a rarity among premium phones. And up until the Note 10, Samsung's Note line was one of the last high-end phones to house the port.
Anyone eyeing the Note 10 devices will have to make do with Bluetooth headphones or carrying around a dongle. But if you're adamant on holding on to your wired headphones, there are still some phones available, including Samsung's own Galaxy S10 line. To see which phones still have their ports, check out our roundup below.
Like all of Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones, the standard Galaxy S10 is built from the best parts. It has a wonderfully sharp screen and a long battery life. Camera quality is awesome and it comes with all the extras, including the ability to wirelessly charge another device or accessory.
The Galaxy S10 Plus has a phenomenal AMOLED screen, loads of useful camera tools and the option to wirelessly charge other devices. It has one of the longest battery times we've tested on phones this year, lasting an excellent 21 hours during our lab test for continuous video playback on Airplane mode.
Originally announced in 2016 and then relaunched with more memory in 2017, the iPhone SE was finally discontinued by Apple last year. But it's still being sold new by a few carriers. With its strong performance running iOS 10, this remains a great choice for small-phone fans.
As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a comfortable grip, and it has a super-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery life. Like other S10 phones, it can wirelessly charge other phones and accessories, like a pair of wireless earbuds or a smartwatch.
The Galaxy A50 is part of Samsung's A-series, which is much cheaper than a top tier S-series phone. At $350, £309 or AU$500, the A50 is one of your cheapest Galaxy phones and features a 6.4-inch display, a 4,000-mAh battery and expandable memory. On the back are three cameras, which includes a wide-angle lens as well as a "depth lens," which is used to take portrait shots with blurry, dramatic backgrounds.
The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel: It's not water resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's compatible with all the major US phone carriers as well.
The Pixel 3A XL has everything you like about the Pixel 3A, but in a larger package. Sporting a 6-inch OLED display compared to the Pixel 3A's 5.6-inch screen, the bigger counterpart also features a larger 3,700-mAh battery.
At $299 (or about £230 or AU$420 converted), the Moto G7 is a great deal and earned CNET's Editors' Choice. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the Moto G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go.
At less than $200 retail (about £155 and AU$280) and often discounted, the Moto G7 Play is another one of our favorite budget phones. Compared to the slightly pricier Moto G7, the phones both have the same processor and a water-repellent coating. But the G7 Play features a tad smaller 5.7-inch display and a single 13-megapixel camera.
As the phone with the longest-lasting battery that we tested this year, the Moto G7 Power can last you the whole day through. Though it doesn't have dual rear cameras like the Moto G7 flagship, the G7 Power's 5,000-mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes.
Motorola's second 5G device is the Moto Z4. Launched in May without much fanfare, the Z4 connects to 5G with a Moto Mod modular accessory, which attaches to the back of the phone using magnetic pins. The phone is $499 (about £390 or AU$715) and the Mod costs extra, but even together the combo is one of the cheapest ways to have a 5G phone yet.
As a premium phone with a headphone jack, the LG G8 already stands out as a rarity. But it also has a bright, sharp screen, a second wide-angle rear camera, a fast processor and water resistance.
The V50 ThinQ has a total of five cameras, water resistance and, like the G8, a headphone jack. It's also one of the first phones to have 5G connectivity. So if you live in an area where the next-gen network is available, you'll be able to surf the internet at lightning-quick data speeds.
Unlike its P30 Pro flagship counterpart, the Huawei P30 is smaller, less expensive and has a headphone jack. But it still retains the beautiful design, fantastic camera and long-lasting battery.
If you're really bummed that the Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack anymore, consider its predecessor, the Note 9. Despite launching last year, it's still an outstanding phone. It has a big, bright screen, lots of internal storage and an embedded S Pen stylus.
Even though it's considered a "budget" phone, the One Vision has a 48-megapixel camera with a second depth-sensing camera, expandable storage and a 6.3-inch display. Best of all, you can find it for under $400 (which converts to about £260 or AU$480).
Now that the Galaxy S10 is out, the Galaxy S9 from last year has a headphone jack and is discounted. It's a superb phone with top hardware, performance and photography. It also has a fantastic 5.8-inch display, wireless charging and a stunning design.
The Galaxy S9 Plus is essentially like the Note 9, but without the S Pen stylus. It has excellent dual rear cameras, a sleek design and a larger battery than the Galaxy S9.
