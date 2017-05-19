17 million user records stolen from restaurant guide Zomato

Screenshot by Zoey Chong/CNET

The internet hasn't been very safe lately.

Following a global cyberattack last weekend, India-based restaurant guide Zomato says 17 million user records have been stolen from its database, of which 6.6 million were listed for sale on a "dark web marketplace." The company has registered more than 120 million users from 24 countries around the world.

The good news is that the hackers have agreed to pull the listing from the market provided the platform runs a "healthy bug program for security researchers." Zomato has agreed to do so, saying it will introduce a program called Hackerone "soon."

Zomato had assured users on its blog that payment-related information is stored in a separate platform, hence the data that was taken did not include payment information and credit card details.

It also added that 60 percent of its users are at "zero risk" because they log in using a third-party service, such as Facebook or Google.

CNET has reached out to Zomato for comments.

Cybersecurity has been a huge concern this week, after a ransomware known as WannaCry struck more than 200,000 organisations across over 150 countries and locked up data belonging to critical infrastructure, rendering services such as healthcare unavailable in some places.

