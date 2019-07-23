17 breakfast brands now work with Tovala's scan-to-cook smart oven

Tovala's second-generation smart countertop oven, which we reviewed last year, was a massive improvement over the first generation. It made tasty (albeit expensive) meals from the company's in-house meal kit inventory. Then in February, Tovala expanded into frozen food brands carried at Trader Joe's, and added Beyond Meat to its meal kit menu in May.
On Tuesday, Tovala unveiled a list of 17 popular breakfast brands now compatible with the oven's "Scan-to-Cook Groceries" technology. Product lines from brands including Kraft Heinz, Kellogg's, Nestle and General Mills mean a wider variety of choices from across nearly every grocery chain out there.
How does it work? Scan the barcode on your prepackaged food item, and the Tovala Smart Oven fetches a sequence of cooking modes (such as steam, toast and bake), temperatures and times from an online database curated by Tovala's own chefs rather than using the instructions from the back of the box. Of course, you'll still need to peel your own film and do your own stirring.
Today's announcement was focused on breakfast foods specifically, the company pointing out that there are now over 400 items on the list. No word yet on the addition of lunch and dinner meals from these brands. Want to know if your favorite morning meal is on the list? Here are the brands Tovala announced compatibility with:
- Amy's Kitchen
- Bantam Bagel
- Bobo's
- Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods
- Earth's Best
- Eggo
- Kashi
- Kodiak Cakes
- Les Trois Petits Cochons
- Nature's Path
- Ore-ida
- Pillsbury
- Pop-Tarts
- Special K
- Sweet Earth Foods
- Teton Waters Ranch
- Vans
With the oven down to $299 from its original price of $349, and new options for cooking grocery brands, Tovala seems to be striving to appeal to more than just the meal-kit crowd.
Tovala's scan-to-cook feature is available in both the first- and second-generation ovens. The company says it plans to continue adding grocery store products to its scannable database. For more details on the Tovala Smart Oven, meal kit options and its scan-to-cook tech, visit Tovala's website.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Tovala Smart Oven Gen 2
CNET Smart Home
-
reading•17 breakfast brands now work with Tovala's scan-to-cook smart oven
-
Jul 23•Abode's DIY security system spruces up its Google Assistant controls
-
Jul 22•The complete guide to Philips Hue: Bulbs, smart features and lots of colors
-
Jul 20•Repair pros tell all: Whirlpool, Maytag make the most reliable appliances
-
•See All
Discuss: 17 breakfast brands now work with Tovala's scan-to-cook smart oven
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.