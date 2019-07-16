CNET también está disponible en español.

13 members of Congress call for Labor Department investigation of Amazon

The group is led by Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

At an Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

A group of 13 members of Congress asked the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate all of Amazon's US warehouses, citing a long list of concerns about working conditions, injuries and mistreatment.

This is a developing story. More to come.

