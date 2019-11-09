13 gift ideas for people who are obsessed with CrossFit

Westend61 / Getty Images

The very first and only rule to know about CrossFit, whether you partake or not, is to always talk about CrossFit (this isn't the Fight Club, after all). If you have a friend who loves CrossFit, I'm sure you already know this very well and probably get annoyed about it (disclaimer: I'm a CrossFitter, so I can make jokes about fellow CrossFitters).

This holiday season, make your friend's fitness-loving heart soar and help improve their training sessions by gifting them with the best CrossFit gear that every CrossFitter hopes and dreams for, but never asks someone to get for them. That's because CrossFit gear isn't exactly known for being cheap, but there are plenty of budget-friendly items on this list, with many in the $20 to $40 range. Plus, most of the more expensive items offer payment plans. Happy shopping, fitness lovers!

Read more: 3 smart gyms tested and rated: Peloton, ClassPass and Mirror

Hyperice There are foam rollers, and then there are vibrating foam rollers. Hyperice is known for its vibration technology that apparently improves flexibility, mobility, workout performance and workout recovery after the gym. For CrossFitters who always complain about soreness following training, the Vyper 2.0 may help with their workout recovery regimen.

Fit Radio Forget Pandora. Fit Radio was made for fitness fiends. It features uptempo, hard-hitting playlists designed to get people excited and improve workout performance. New playlists come out often in a variety of genres, including pop, hip-hop, classic rock, hard rock and more, so every CrossFitter can enjoy their own version of hype music. You can purchase Fit Radio on a monthly subscription for $7.99, or prepay for a year for $59.99, which makes the most sense if you're giving it as a gift.

RPM Training Double-unders are no joke. This advanced jump rope move (swinging the rope under your feet twice during a single jump) takes hours of practice to perfect, and most CrossFitters are familiar with the welts and whip marks that come with said practice while training with a jump rope. Having your own jump rope outside of what's available at the gym can really help your overall fitness, as it allows you to become familiar with the weight, speed and feel of the rope.

Jerkfit Pull-ups, toes-to-bar and muscle-ups -- oh my. CrossFitters constantly work on gymnastics movements that require great grip strength and tough hands to perfect while training. If you know a CrossFitter who's always battling blisters on their palms and fingers after the gym, give them the gift of palm protection with JerkFit's WODies.

NormaTec Some CrossFitters are more obsessed with CrossFit gear and gadgets than CrossFit itself. If you have a friend who obsesses over gear like that (and a really big holiday budget for fitness gifts), they'd certainly enjoy a pair of NormaTec compression boots, a high-tech form of compression therapy that encourages blood flow to promote muscle recovery after the gym. Learn more about the NormaTec and other compression therapies.

Nordic Lifting Between squats, lunges, box jumps, deadlifts and sprints, the knees of a CrossFitter definitely endure a lot while training. Compression sleeves for the knees help to evenly distribute pressure and support the joint to prevent pain, especially during heavy lifts and high-volume fitness workouts.

Rogue Because of all of the overhead movements one strives to perfect in CrossFit -- overhead squats, barbell presses, wall-balls, etc. -- sore wrists are common. Wrist wraps help keep your wrists stable during overhead weight training movements and are considered a necessary piece of gear by many CrossFit athletes.

NoBull There's been a consistent stream of new CrossFit gear and apparel since the sport started picking up steam back in the early 2000s. NoBull has claimed its spot as one of the most high-end CrossFit apparel brands, sponsoring the likes of Brooke Wells and Tia-Clair Toomey. Not a high-top but not a regular shoe, the Mid Trainer is everything a CrossFitter wants in a shoe: sturdy, durable and good-looking.

GripTight / Amazon CrossFit athletes love videoing their workouts, especially when they're going for a new personal best on a big weight lift. And if they don't already have a phone tripod, chances are they attempt to prop their phone up on stacks of weights, jerk blocks or barbell racks. Or they do some kind of sandwich thing: dumbbell, phone, dumbbell. This one small, inexpensive gadget can make that all so much easier and turn out to be one of the best CrossFit gifts around.

The Ready State When you're squatting, lunging, pressing, pulling, jumping and running every day, muscles and joints get real tight. Help a CrossFitter out with their post gym workout by gifting them a mobility gear kit. This starter kit from The Ready State, formerly MobilityWOD, includes everything a CrossFitter needs to become the definition of Dr. Kelly Starrett's "supple leopardsupple leopard."

Hyper Vest CrossFit workouts are hard. Yet there's always someone who's adding extra weight, mileage or reps to make the day's workout even harder. If you know one of those CrossFitters, consider getting them a weighted vest, which makes any WOD at least five times more difficult.

Theragun CrossFitters are notorious for walking in and out of the gym, rubbing their shoulders and saying, "I need a massage," but never actually getting one. Well, gift that friend a massage gun so they can just do it on their own time. Why the Theragun Liv? Because it's a powerful tool from a reputable brand that's likely to work forever, and it doesn't come with the sticker shock of the more complex Theragun models. Compare other massage guns to the Theragun.