Like many on-the-go professionals, I have a handful of trusty outfits that can take me from office to gym to social hour with minimal effort put into changing between settings -- the rise of athleisure and the stack of black leggings in my closet have gotten me through many busy days.

When your Apple Watch serves as your right-hand -- er, wrist -- man, it's only natural to want the same flexible functionality from your watch.

Thanks to the surge in third-party bands for Apple Watch, you can easily flit between different aesthetics and purposes. From office-acceptable to ballroom-worthy to rugged and outdoorsy, Amazon has tens of thousands of Apple Watch bands to suit your different needs. Here are some of the best.

Amazon For ultimate breathability, try this AdMaster band that features air holes throughout the entire band. Made of silicone, this band is soft and the stainless steel buckle keeps it in place on your wrist. Most people who bought this band on Amazon are happy with the quality, comfort and price.

Amazon Generally speaking, any plain silicone band will serve well as a sport band for your Apple Watch. Many buyers reviewed this band as comparable to the Apple Watch Sport Band in terms of flexibility, thickness, functionality and comfort, but the IYOU starts at just $5.99, while the official Apple band costs $49.

Amazon Again, Apple's official accessory bands are hardly cheap, but some are worth the price tag. The popular Milanese Loop band is a great choice when you want something more professional than silicone, but aren't into leather or metal chain link designs. The Milanese Loop features a woven design of stainless steel that results in a flexible and comfortable yet sturdy band.

Amazon Looking to glam up your Apple Watch? Look no further than Tomazon's handmade jewelry Apple Watch bands, particularly this faux-pearl beaded one. It comes in a few different color schemes, and it's fully elastic with no buckle, which makes it easy to slip on and off.

Amazon An official Apple accessory, the Apple Watch Sport Loop utilizes a double-layer nylon design that features extra cushion and comfort, making it idea for many activities and all-day wear. Nylon is breathable, so you can wear this band straight from a morning workout to a morning meeting.

Amazon A protective case and band combo is a smart option for anyone who wears their Apple Watch while doing any sort of manual labor, high-intensity exercise with weights, outdoor activities like rock climbing, or any other activities that could damage your watch. This protective Apple Watch band comes from Supcase, which has long made quality protective cases for the iPhone. The band doubles as a case, which snaps onto your Apple Watch to provide shock absorption, and the raised bezel design helps you avoid screen damage and scratches.

Amazon Looking for a sleek upgrade from the basic silicone band that your Apple Watch came with? Try stainless steel -- combined with an analog clock face, your smartwatch could look as classic as a high-end designer timepiece. This Kades stainless steel band comes in a brushed finish that looks just as great with a casual outfit as it does with a formal one.

Amazon Apple manufactures its own suite of leather Apple Watch bands, but they're priced high enough to sticker shock most people. For a less expensive option that's still high-quality and highly rated, try this WFGEAL leather band that comes in more than 40 color combinations.

Amazon Sometimes, simplicity tops all else. This band from Modal combines the sturdiness of thick woven nylon with a simple design and classic belt loop-type buckle for a stylish yet comfortable band.

Amazon There are a lot of silicone Apple Watch bands out there, but there aren't many with this thick, textured design. The tire-tread silicone on this Carterjett band makes it perfect for people who need durability in a band, and the rugged aesthetic is a bonus for outdoorsy or adventurous types.

Amazon If you have large wrists, and/or long or muscular arms, you might find that many watch bands look oddly minuscule on you. This stainless steel band from eLander features a larger width and big links, making it a heftier option.

Amazon On the other hand, many people feel that most watch bands are too wide or thick. If you're looking for a thinner band, try this leather Secbolt band that comes in more than 20 colors and patterns.

