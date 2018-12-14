128GB iPad now at lowest price ever at Walmart: $329

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 32GB version of the newest 9.7-inch iPad, regularly priced at $329, was selling for $250 everywhere on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That deal remains in place at Target.

But now Walmart has jumped in with a significant discount that we haven't seen before, selling the 128GB version for $329, a savings of $100 on that model.

So, you can pay $329 for the 32GB model at the Apple Store -- or get four times the storage for the same price at Walmart. Oddly, Walmart's deal covers only the space gray and silver editions of the 128GB model; the rose gold still costs $429.

This is the 2018 iPad that was introduced in March. Unlike its 2017 predecessor, this one is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, so it makes a great gift for artistically inclined kids and adults who don't need the supercharged power of the $800-plus iPad Pro.

Originally published Friday, Dec. 7.

Update, Dec. 14: Notes price changes at Target and Walmart.

