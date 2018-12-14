The 32GB version of the newest 9.7-inch iPad, regularly priced at $329, was selling for $250 everywhere on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That deal remains in place at Target.
But now Walmart has jumped in with a significant discount that we haven't seen before, selling the 128GB version for $329, a savings of $100 on that model.
So, you can pay $329 for the 32GB model at the Apple Store -- or get four times the storage for the same price at Walmart. Oddly, Walmart's deal covers only the space gray and silver editions of the 128GB model; the rose gold still costs $429.
(Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.)See it at Walmart
This is the 2018 iPad that was introduced in March. Unlike its 2017 predecessor, this one is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, so it makes a great gift for artistically inclined kids and adults who don't need the supercharged power of the $800-plus iPad Pro.
Originally published Friday, Dec. 7.
Update, Dec. 14: Notes price changes at Target and Walmart.
More holiday gift picks
- Best gifts under $25
- Best gifts under $50
- Best gifts under $100
- Best gifts under $250
- Best gifts under $500
- The best deals since Black Friday
The best tech gifts of the year: CNET's top picks.
CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift recommendations at all price points.
Apple iPad 2018
Holiday Gift Guide 2018
-
reading•128GB iPad now at lowest price ever at Walmart: $329
-
Dec 14•Friday roundup: 5 great cheap Christmas gift ideas
-
Dec 14•From Netflix to Spotify, Game Pass and beyond: Give the gift of a subscription this year
-
Dec 14•Best phones for Christmas gifts 2018: iPhone XR, Pixel 3, Note 9, Moto G6 for $200 and more
-
•See All
Discuss: 128GB iPad now at lowest price ever at Walmart: $329
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.