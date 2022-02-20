12 Dynamic Gifts for 2-Year-Old Kids

Gift Guide

Toddlers really start to get into some interesting play as they gain new skills, which makes it so satisfying when you get them just the right toy. We've rounded up the best products for 2-year-old kiddos, so you're sure to find an excellent selection here. Toddlers enjoy building, making music, playing imaginative games, and of course, they're always on the move. Climbing, scooting, bouncing or jumping, we've got great picks for active kids.



If you have something more educational in mind, like a sorting or sensory toy, we've found those too. Or maybe your little one would just love to snuggle a soft stuffed animal? We recommend a quality teddy. A sand toy, a keyboard for burgeoning DJs, and a buildable track are all part of our thorough gift roundup for 2-year-olds. Whether you're looking for an affordable gift like a Duplo set or play tent, or something a bit pricier like Magna-Tiles or a scooter, these fun toys are sure to result in hours of play.

Gund Bring back a classic childhood toy. Gund's quality stuffed bears make amazing presents for any occasion. Your little person will love snuggling with Slumbers, a 17-inch friendly brown bear with a squishable body. Slumbers makes a fantastic bedtime buddy; plush bears are known to chase away monsters and scary dreams.

Hape Available in blue or red, this solidly constructed keyboard is sure to be a favorite toddler toy. The 18-key piano has all the bells and whistles. Little DJs can craft beats with 18 sound effects, five background tunes, and four DJ noises. Kiddos can even change the speed and create record-scratch effects.

Lego No toddler toy roundup is complete without Duplo! This truck set is so fun because it includes a "working" garbage truck, recycling bins with bags, bricks, a broom and two figures. Little ones who are enthralled with the trash truck can haul bins to their hearts' content. There are 19 sturdy pieces in all.

Be Amazing! Toys The various textures, shapes and colors in this bean bag set provide a satisfying sensory play experience. Nine different bean bags -- from a furry triangle to a satiny star -- arrive in a burlap storage bag, along with activity cards. Squeeze, throw, stack or sort, there are so many options for play here.

Playmobil The perfect spring or summer gift, this bucket doubles as a knight's castle. Playmobil's 1.2.3 line for littles features chunkier pieces for tiny hands. The Knight's Castle set includes a castle bucket, knight figure with horse, shovel, turret/sieve, drawbridge, flag and other clever accessories to create a medieval world at the beach.

Jetson Electric Bike A fantastic first scooter for early riders, Jetson's Jupiter Mini three-wheeler has everything a free-wheeling kid needs. It has over 100 LED lights, a feature that kids absolutely love -- plus an adjustable handle and a rear brake. It folds up easily for transport or storage, making it a breeze for parents. Available in red, blue and black.

Little Tikes Toddlers who enjoy pretending to be grown-ups will be fascinated by this activity suitcase. Inside are maps, accessories like a boarding pass and passport, and interactive games. Pack everything up when you're done and wheel the suitcase around like a seasoned jet-setter -- that's the best part! Bonus: Batteries are included.

Magna Tiles Magna-Tiles building tiles are pricey, but well worth the investment. Your kiddo is sure to build with these for years to come. Award-winning Magna-Tiles stick together with magnetic force to create all kinds of shapes and creations. The 32- or 37-piece set make a great starter gift, and you can add more to their collection later.

Joyin A stellar gift for a tiny astronaut, this popup play tent is a surefire hit. Imaginative play can really take off with a tent designed to look like a rocket. It's easy to put together (no tools required), though be warned that you have to climb inside. Bonus: The included bag is helpful for storage.

Skoolzy Seventy-one colorful pieces are included in this sorting set. Colorful plastic bears correspond to an array of tumblers. Toddlers can sort bears by color, count them, or just shake them up. An included scoop tool will no doubt be appreciated, and the whole shebang packs up in a storage bag.

Haba If you've got a toddler who is fascinated by cars and knocking things over, this Haba set couldn't get any better. Little kids can send a car flying down a track they build themselves. The cascading dominoes at the end make this 15-piece set irresistible. This track is hours of sturdy fun.