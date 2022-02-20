Abbott Baby Formula Recall Apple AirTag Stalking Danger Disney Wish Cruise Ship 'Uncharted' Review Big Jet TV Wordle Tips
12 Dynamic Gifts for 2-Year-Old Kids

Check out our picks of the top toys for toddlers available for $50 or less.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Toddlers really start to get into some interesting play as they gain new skills, which makes it so satisfying when you get them just the right toy. We've rounded up the best products for 2-year-old kiddos, so you're sure to find an excellent selection here. Toddlers enjoy building, making music, playing imaginative games, and of course, they're always on the move. Climbing, scooting, bouncing or jumping, we've got great picks for active kids.

If you have something more educational in mind, like a sorting or sensory toy, we've found those too. Or maybe your little one would just love to snuggle a soft stuffed animal? We recommend a quality teddy. A sand toy, a keyboard for burgeoning DJs, and a buildable track are all part of our thorough gift roundup for 2-year-olds. Whether you're looking for an affordable gift like a Duplo set or play tent, or something a bit pricier like Magna-Tiles or a scooter, these fun toys are sure to result in hours of play. 

Gund Slumbers teddy bear

A sweet stuffie
Gund

Bring back a classic childhood toy. Gund's quality stuffed bears make amazing presents for any occasion. Your little person will love snuggling with Slumbers, a 17-inch friendly brown bear with a squishable body. Slumbers makes a fantastic bedtime buddy; plush bears are known to chase away monsters and scary dreams.

$30 at Amazon
$40 at Gund

Hape DJ Mix and Spin Studio

Get ready to rock!
Hape

Available in blue or red, this solidly constructed keyboard is sure to be a favorite toddler toy. The 18-key piano has all the bells and whistles. Little DJs can craft beats with 18 sound effects, five background tunes, and four DJ noises. Kiddos can even change the speed and create record-scratch effects. 

$38 at Amazon

Duplo Town Garbage Truck and Recycling set

For your little hauler
Lego

No toddler toy roundup is complete without Duplo! This truck set is so fun because it includes a "working" garbage truck, recycling bins with bags, bricks, a broom and two figures. Little ones who are enthralled with the trash truck can haul bins to their hearts' content. There are 19 sturdy pieces in all.

$20 at Amazon

Be Amazing Toys Sense & Grow bean bag set

A sensory experience
Be Amazing! Toys

The various textures, shapes and colors in this bean bag set provide a satisfying sensory play experience. Nine different bean bags -- from a furry triangle to a satiny star -- arrive in a burlap storage bag, along with activity cards. Squeeze, throw, stack or sort, there are so many options for play here.

$20 at Amazon

Playmobil Knight's Castle Sand Bucket

Royal fun in the sun
Playmobil

The perfect spring or summer gift, this bucket doubles as a knight's castle. Playmobil's 1.2.3 line for littles features chunkier pieces for tiny hands. The Knight's Castle set includes a castle bucket, knight figure with horse, shovel, turret/sieve, drawbridge, flag and other clever accessories to create a medieval world at the beach.

$25 at Amazon

Jetson Jupiter Mini Light-Up Scooter

For lil' speedsters
Jetson Electric Bike

A fantastic first scooter for early riders, Jetson's Jupiter Mini three-wheeler has everything a free-wheeling kid needs. It has over 100 LED lights, a feature that kids absolutely love -- plus an adjustable handle and a rear brake. It folds up easily for transport or storage, making it a breeze for parents. Available in red, blue and black.

$50 at Amazon
$50 at Jetson

Little Tikes Learning Activity Suitcase

For young explorers
Little Tikes

Toddlers who enjoy pretending to be grown-ups will be fascinated by this activity suitcase. Inside are maps, accessories like a boarding pass and passport, and interactive games. Pack everything up when you're done and wheel the suitcase around like a seasoned jet-setter -- that's the best part! Bonus: Batteries are included. 

$30 at Amazon

Magna-Tiles

Unleash creativity
Magna Tiles

Magna-Tiles building tiles are pricey, but well worth the investment. Your kiddo is sure to build with these for years to come. Award-winning Magna-Tiles stick together with magnetic force to create all kinds of shapes and creations. The 32- or 37-piece set make a great starter gift, and you can add more to their collection later.

$50 at Amazon
$60 at Target

Rocket Ship Play Tent

Blast off to space
Joyin

A stellar gift for a tiny astronaut, this popup play tent is a surefire hit. Imaginative play can really take off with a tent designed to look like a rocket. It's easy to put together (no tools required), though be warned that you have to climb inside. Bonus: The included bag is helpful for storage.

$24 at Amazon

Skoolzy Rainbow Counting Bears

For growing minds
Skoolzy

Seventy-one colorful pieces are included in this sorting set. Colorful plastic bears correspond to an array of tumblers. Toddlers can sort bears by color, count them, or just shake them up. An included scoop tool will no doubt be appreciated, and the whole shebang packs up in a storage bag.

$23 at Amazon

Haba Kullerbu Jump Into Car Dominoes

Knock 'em down
Haba

If you've got a toddler who is fascinated by cars and knocking things over, this Haba set couldn't get any better. Little kids can send a car flying down a track they build themselves. The cascading dominoes at the end make this 15-piece set irresistible. This track is hours of sturdy fun.

$40 at Haba

iPlay, iLearn White Shark Hopper Ball

Tons of bouncing fun
IPlay, iLearn

Help an active kiddo burn some energy with this fun, physical toy. Inflate the shark (pump included), put on some "Baby Shark," and get ready to bounce around. The 18-inch-tall hopping shark features spiral-grip handles so kids can stay in control. Bonus: The plush shark exterior zips off for easy washing.

$30 at Walmart

