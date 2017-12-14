12 deals from CNET's Holiday Buyer's Guide

The holidays are upon us! And that means you've got gifts to buy and questions that need answers -- and the clock is ticking!
The CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide embedded above was recorded on Dec. 14 in our New York City studio. Watch it again to hear buying advice and last-minute gift tips from Jeff Bakalar, Bridget Carey and Iyaz Akhtar, as well as exclusive holiday deals from CNET's resident Cheapskate, Rick Broida.
A recap of those deals follows. Note that the bargains are in effect until 11:59 p.m. PT or while supplies last -- whichever comes first
- 1More Triple Driver Headphones. Was $99.99, now $75 w/ code CNET25: See deal at 1more.com | Read CNET review
- Diskin DH3 wireless Bluetooth headphones. Was $50, now $25 w/ code CNETLOVE: See deal at Amazon
- Yugster Wireless Bluetooth Beanie Hat (2-Pack) with Built-In Headphones. Was $30, now $20 w/ code CNET10: See deal at Yugster
- Mighty Spotify Player. Was $86, now $73. See deal at bemighty.com
- LG UP870 4K 3D Blu-ray Player with Dolby Atmos. Was $109.95 Now $80 with code BLURAYRICK: See deal at BuyDig
- RAVPower 20100mAh AC Outlet, Universal Power Bank with USB Type C. Was $99.99. Now $70 w/ code RICKCODE: See deal at Amazon
- Vulcan Stereo Bluetooth speaker. Was $90. Now $67.50 w/ Code 25OFFVULCAN: See deal at Damson Global
- PhoneSoap 3 (Cleans and Sanitizes Your Phone While It Charges): Was $60, now $42 w/code CNET10: See deal at phonesoap.com
- Ninja CF111 Coffee Bar Single-Serve Custom-Brewer with Built-In Frother: Was $159.99. Now $70 w/ code DS5: See deal at dailysteals.com
- Amcrest HD-Series 720P WiFi Home Security Camera with Two-Way Audio. Was $60, now $50 w/ code LUKCLRX9: See deal at Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot M87 Alexa-Enabled Wet / Dry Robot Vac n' Cleaner. Was $400, now $179: See deal at meh.com
- Moto X4 (4th-Gen) 32GB Unlocked Alexa-Hands-Free Phone. Was $339.99, now $280. See deal at Amazon
